The first case of monkeypox in St. Mary's County was recently reported.
The infected person is isolating from others and recovering, according to a press release from the St. Mary's County Health Department. The health department has begun the process of contact tracing and notification. The risk of transmission to the general public is considered to be low.
As of July 15, there were 1,814 cases of monkeypox in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including 37 cases in Maryland. A case from November 2021 was reported in Maryland from someone who had recently returned from Nigeria.
The CDC received demographic data for 700 of the confirmed cases from states, which are not required to report that information. All of the cases have been among adults, according to the agency, and the vast majority are among men who have sex with men, Politico.com reported on July 15.
Human monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection. It typically spreads between people through direct contact with skin lesions or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens. It can also be spread via respiratory droplets through close contact, such as face-to-face close contact.
Symptoms of monkeypox typically include fever, chills, new swelling of lymph nodes and a distinctive rash with skin lesions that go through different stages and may appear in different parts of the body.
However, onset of skin lesions only in one area of the body and in the absence of other symptoms has been reported in the current outbreak, the release states.
Symptoms generally appear seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus and, for most people, clear up within two to four weeks. Those identified as having been potentially exposed will be monitored for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.
“Human monkeypox virus is an emerging global public health issue with cases increasing rapidly across the United States. However, thus far the monkeypox virus appears to be much less contagious than the COVID-19 virus. We also have tools available early in this outbreak to get people treated and help control spread of monkeypox infection,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said in the release.
As of July 15, more than 11,000 cases have been identified in 65 countries, according to Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.
The current supply of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox is not enough, health officials say.
“Our window of opportunity to control it is rapidly closing,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist and monkeypox expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, as reported in the New York Times on July 18. “There are probably a lot more cases out there than we’re aware of.”
Public health experts have criticized the U.S. response to the outbreak as slow and inefficient, beset by some of the same problems that plagued the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times reports.