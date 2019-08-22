Five people, including three Waldorf residents, were arrested last week on federal charges in connection with an alleged drug ring that operated in Prince George’s and Charles counties, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The criminal complaint was filed on Aug. 14, according to the release, and was unsealed Aug. 15 upon the arrests of the defendants. The following defendants are charged in the complaint: Anthony Kenneth Dotson, Jr., 33, of Clinton; James Anthony Harvey Jr., 47, of King George, Va; and Marvin Windell Gray, 44, Marcellus Jerome Woodland, 29, and Tiara Mackall, 26, all of Waldorf.
In addition to the arrests, law enforcement executed search warrants at eight locations believed to be used by the conspirators to prepare, store and sell drugs. The searches recovered six firearms as well as heroin and fentanyl.
The criminal complaint was announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jesse R. Fong of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington Field Division; St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R); Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D); and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department.
“Drug traffickers are on notice that dealing in fentanyl increases their odds of federal prosecution,” Hur said in the release. “We’re also targeting drug dealers who use guns and increase the risk of gun violence in Maryland. Working together with our local, state, and federal partners, we are determined to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Maryland.”
According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, law enforcement began investigating Dotson, who was allegedly supervising a drug distribution conspiracy operating primarily in Prince George’s and Charles counties that sold heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.
The affidavit says the drug trafficking organization utilizes multiple cell phones to conduct its drug trafficking activities and employs runners who sell fentanyl and heroin on Dotson’s behalf. The indictment alleges that Gray is a lieutenant in the organization and that Harvey, Woodland and Mackall are runners.
According to the affidavit, on Jan. 7, 2018, a victim died after ingesting drugs allegedly supplied by Dotson. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Maryland determined that the victim died from fentanyl intoxication. Further, the affidavit includes conversations between Dotson and others discussing the alleged possession and/or purchase of firearms and ammunition. Dotson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 40 years for the conspiracy and a maximum of 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. At last week’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day ordered that all the defendants, except for Mackall, be detained pending detention hearings that were scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19. Mackall was ordered to be released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services.
A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceeding.
Hur commended the DEA, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Bernstein and Erin Pulice, who are prosecuting this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case.