David Brian Hammett Jr., a 41-year-old Valley Lee resident, has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree rape of a mentally-handicapped female.
Three other charges, including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor, would be nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement.
The offense took place on Jan. 24, 2020, according to a court document. Hammett was indicted on Aug. 10, 2020, and arrested in Arizona on Aug. 13, 2020.
On March 29, his sentencing date was postponed to May 23 at 2 p.m. before St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm.
Hammett's attorney, John L. Erly of Prince Frederick, requested a suspended sentence and house arrest for his client so he can continue working, pay child support and receive treatment for alcoholism and mental health.
Hammett previously served from 2000 to 2003 in the Marines and from 2009 to 2020 in the National Guard, Erly wrote in a March 4 memo.
Hammett had returned from a year-long deployment in Kuwait where he had no access to alcohol, began drinking heavily to ease his pain and gave the female, who is mentally handicapped and a relative of Hammett's, some alcohol, which led to inappropriate sexual acts, Erly wrote.
"He has no memory of the offense, which destroyed his relationship" with some family members, Erly wrote. "It also ended a 20-year military career."
Erly said his client has already been punished sufficiently. Hammett has no prior criminal record except for the unauthorized removal of a friend's pickup in 2008 that Hammett wrecked to avoid a raccoon and left in a ditch, Erly said.
According to the state courts website, Hammett also pleaded guilty to failure to keep kennels clean and a dog not having bedding, both in 2010.
Hammett is an alcoholic and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, Erly said.
Several people wrote letters to the court on behalf of Hammett, including his father, David Hammett Sr., mother, Lucy, sisters Mary Heindel and Ashley Hammett, cousin Thomas "Bo" Norris, and friends Kyle James Harmon and Jedidiah W. Jones, the latter who served together with Hammett in Afghanistan and Kuwait.
Hammett Sr. said the situation was "so out of character" for his son, whom he called "a decent guy" and "hard worker."
Hammett Jr. is currently serving time on home detention.
He received an Army Achievement Medal as a sergeant E-5 on Dec. 23, 2019, for "exceptionally meritorious service as an interior electrician" in Afghanistan and a North Atlantic Treaty Organization service medal for time served in Afghanistan.