Former munitions site in Hillville could become industrial zone

Almost 620 acres of land at a former munitions site off Friendship School Road and Three Notch Road in Hillville is again being considered to become zoned as an industrial area, after the move was shot down by commissioners over a decade ago.
But some don't want to see the property, which is zoned under the rural preservation district use type, become industrial, citing concerns with industrialization on the area located upstream from McIntosh Run, a tributary to Breton Bay and the Potomac River.
In a cleanup during the 1990s, a total of 1,360 pounds of explosives had been pulled from the property, which had been used as a munitions plant by the Federal Ordnance Corporation in the 1950s, according to a Maryland Department of the Environment document. Employees there had been told to bury unexploded ordnances, rather than properly dispose of the explosives.
After years of cleanup efforts, the MDE later determined there was no significant chemical contamination on the grounds.
The property, which has been owned by developer Paul Facchina since 2006, previously went through the planning commission in the process to become industrial land, but the request was dropped by Facchina after county commissioners then unanimously voted to keep the area in the rural preservation district.
Before Facchina owned the land, there was also disagreement over the property becoming a residential area due to its past as a munitions site, Bill Hunt, St. Mary's land use director, said.
"It's the same piece of dirt" as it was 10 years ago, Facchina said on Monday, although more environmental investigations have gone through since then, he added.
In a 2016 report, the MDE wrote that the property could be used in the future for commercial and industrial purposes, however, that was not a mandate onto the county's comprehensive plan, but rather based on Facchina's cleanup application. The line in the MDE report mentioning commercial and industrial use is the basis for the change, Hunt said.
"There's obviously a disconnection between its current zoning and the MDE cleanup report," Hunt said.
"It's a good spot for industrial," Facchina said.
Area environmentalists, however, do not agree.
Benjamin Hance, who heads the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, said on top of traffic issues with industrializing the rural area, which is near several Amish and Mennonite residential areas, industrialization may also harm the the McIntosh Run ecosystem downstream.
"You can do all the mitigation you want, but if you have a series of wetlands next to a forest, and then next to a parking lot, that's gonna hurt," Hance said. "Taking down all that forest and turning it into a hard surface, that's going to increase flooding problems."
Runoff would go into McIntosh Run's catchment, he said, possibly harming the dwarf wedgemussel, an endangered bivalve that makes its home in the stream.
In a letter to the planning commission, Hance said the MDE cleanup report only refers to what the developer said he wanted when applying for the voluntary cleanup program, not a designation by the regulators.
Friends of St. Clements Bay said in an email this week to the environmental group's supporters that it is "deeply concerned about the potential impact of this change" started a petition against it.
As of Wednesday, the planning commission had received 12 public comment letters arguing against the conversion.
The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission is holding a hearing on this amendment on Monday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m. Residents can weigh in by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1234, or by sending email to Courtney.Jenkins@stmarysmd.com or mail to the planning commission at P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.