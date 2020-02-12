Mary Lu Bucci, the former director of St. Mary’s County Special Olympics, will be given a lifetime achievement award next month for her years of service.
“After I thought about it and got it in my mind and talked to my family, I really was very proud to have that honor,” she said. “But I have to say, it was not just me. Believe me.”
After 25 years as the director, Bucci will be honored by the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women at the group’s banquet on March 19 at the Bay District firehouse in Lexington Park.
“While the focus of Special Olympics is the athletes’ participation in sports, Bucci emphasizes the broader purpose. She has observed the progress made toward eliminating the stigma, stereotypes, isolation and discrimination people with intellectual disabilities face — most importantly concerning access to sports, health, and education opportunities and services,” the commission for women said in a press release.
Bucci’s son, Russell, was the reason she entered the Special Olympics world. It was 1978 and they were living in Prince George’s County at the time. Her then 8-year-old, who has an intellectual disability, picked up swimming. Bucci and her husband were a bit skeptical when they saw the size of the pool at his first meet.
“Russell is going to swim the length of this pool? Can he do this?” she remembered asking.
After about five strokes, her son started to struggle. His coach jumped in and helped him finish the race. He’s been an athlete ever since.
“It’s been wonderful for Russell, it’s his life,” the 80-year-old said.
She moved to St. Mary’s in the late 1980s and lived in Hollywood for more than 25 years.
“1990 was when I became the area director here in St. Mary’s County,” the now Mechanicsville resident said, adding that her husband, Jim Bucci, became involved a few years later when he became a soccer coach. Her children participated in softball, skiing, soccer and basketball. And one of her sons is now the head coach for the Special Olympics ski team.
While Mary Lu Bucci was director of the local program, sports like kayaking, golf, bocce and cycling were added. She coordinated more than 300 athletes participating in 14 different sports with help from more than 600 volunteers.
“It really means everything to them,” she said. “It’s not just about the sport itself, but the opportunity to be part of a club or group. They don’t always have that opportunity.”
When people hear Special Olympics they think of the annual Leonardtown High School event in the spring, but Bucci said people do not realize there are Special Olympics events happening all year round. She urged parents to get their children involved and “experience the joy to help this population,” she said.
The St. Mary’s chapter had the most retained athletes in Maryland for years, Bucci said. But that is no longer the case. They are working to spread more information about the program to parents. There’s also an effort to make sports more unified and include people with and without disabilities in the same games.
This year’s annual spring games, will be held this year at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on April 16. The St. Mary’s Special Olympics will also host the Law Enforcement Torch Run on May 17 at Historic St. Mary’s City.
Bucci stepped down from the Special Olympics when she was 75, calling it too overwhelming.
“Your mind just doesn’t think as fast as it used to. You can’t keep up with it,” she said, noting she started the job when she was around 47.
For a time after her retirement they had an acting director, but then came Jeff Hagen, who officially took over. He called Bucci an excellent manager and the group itself a “well-oiled machine” because of her leadership.
“It is difficult to fill her shoes because she had everything down pat. She knew a whole lot. She knew a lot of people. She just had everything running smoothly,” said Hagen, who’s been the director for over a year now.
He did pick up a tip or two from Bucci, like the importance of patience. He said each athlete is different and some have intellectual or behavioral disabilities. It was hard for him to understand them sometimes. But now, he said, he understands them completely. “I’m learning how to hear,” he added.
Although Bucci stepped down in 2015, she stayed to help with the transition. Now she’s a little more removed, she said.
“I’m still there because Russell is participating, but I’m just not going to the meetings,” Bucci said.
She continued her hobbies of gardening, reading and taking pictures. She takes an exercise class three times a week and, as a beach person, she creates and decorates with the seashells she has collected over the years.
“It really was a good 25 years. A good time for many, many of us,” she said.
The women’s banquet event is open to the public and seat reservations are available for purchase for $30. For more information, contact Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, or Debra.Kane@stmarysmd.com, or visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=14.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews