Three eight-year orphans court veterans are seemingly running as a team for reelection as judges, but a woman has something to say about it.
Ellyne Brice-Davis is challenging Allie Babcock, Bill Mattingly and Michael White for one of three seats on the St. Mary's County Orphans Court in the July 19 Republican primary. There are no other candidates.
"We work well together," Mattingly said of the three incumbents. "We have a tremendous amount of training," he said, noting the job requires a lot of homework and reading.
White, the court's current chief judge and a former state trooper, noted that each of the three has 130 hours of training.
Mattingly and White encouraged people to "please have a will."
"I'm accustomed to researching documents," Brice-Davis said. "I'm willing to work with two colleagues."
Although she noted that the public can vote for up to three people, someone could do a "single-shot" vote for her if they felt inclined to "make a statement."
Brice-Davis, who noted that she is married to school board member Jim Davis, said a Republican tsunami is coming in November but said it could be a Republican women tsunami.
Brice-Davis, 75, is a retired educator with the St. Mary's public school system and has been involved in other community groups. She said she is not accepting monetary donations for her campaign.
Babcock, 67, noted that he is a retired from the U.S. Air Force and also was an aircraft firefighter, among other jobs.
Mattingly, 69, said that as a former police officer he can make tough decisions.
The orphans court is a probate court, Babcock said. "It's hard to deal with."
White noted that the court was established in 1776 and was originally called the orphans and widows court.
Brice-Davis said the first orphans court in the county was established in St. Mary's City to handle the transfer of property.
The three elected officials reside over the administration of estates after a death, when needed. It has authority to direct the conduct of personal representatives, has jurisdiction over the guardianship of the property of minors and, in some counties, appoints guardians of minors, according to a state website.
White was asked about being able to handle legal challenges.
"I have a sibling who stole a lot of money from a lot of people," White alleged. "To cover that up, he filed a lawsuit to try to recoup some money that he owes."
Michael White was recently in the news when his brother John White and Compass Marketing LLC filed a federal civil lawsuit in Baltimore against Michael White and his other brother, Dan White, that alleged mail and wire fraud, money laundering, embezzlement and attempted extortion.