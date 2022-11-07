Things were getting a little bit "snippy" on Saturday in Leonardtown.
Four local companies came together Nov. 5 to volunteer at the St. Mary's County Historical Society. The trees at the circa-1750 Tudor Hall were in serious need of trimming.
Tom Mayer, a member of the historical society and the Maryland Arborist Association, came up with the idea for the association's annual service project.
Mayer, a resident of Mount Victoria in Charles County, said the arborist association tagged 47 trees at the site in downtown Leonardtown.
Danielle Farace, the arborist association's executive director, said four companies donated $35,000 worth of work, including A&A Tree Service of Pikesville, Bartlett Tree Experts of Dunkirk, Edwin's Landscaping of Catonsville and Real Tree Tree Service of La Plata.
Farace, a Federalsburg resident, said the arborists typically do one such service project each year.
"We're always looking for a site where if we don't do it, it's not going to get done," said Matt Anacker, also a Maryland Arborist Association member.
Anacker said Hollywood resident Colby Corrigan, also a Maryland Arborist Association member, contacted his former employer, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, and asked them to do some preparatory work. The utility had subcontractor Penn Line Services come out for a day in August to cut tree branches away from power lines, Anacker said.
Some examples of the tree varieties at the site are willow and white oak, water elm, redbud, crape myrtle, river birch, dogwood and one English Yew, a shrub that grew into a tree.
"He about died when I told him," Mayer said, relating his conversation about the idea with Peter LaPorte, executive director of the historical society.
Breakfast and lunch for the workers were provided by the historical society.
