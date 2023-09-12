Helping out the community is a big job and the St. Vincent de Paul Society is hoping a big turnout at the annual Friends of the Poor Walk in Leonardtown later this month will allow it to assist even more.

The goal of the 2.5-mile walk, which starts at Father Andrew White School and is co-sponsored by St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown and Immaculate Conception in Mechanicsville, is to raise awareness to the needs of the poor.


  

