Helping out the community is a big job and the St. Vincent de Paul Society is hoping a big turnout at the annual Friends of the Poor Walk in Leonardtown later this month will allow it to assist even more.
The goal of the 2.5-mile walk, which starts at Father Andrew White School and is co-sponsored by St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown and Immaculate Conception in Mechanicsville, is to raise awareness to the needs of the poor.
Funds go back to the St. Vincent de Paul conference to help people in need with rent, electric, water, fuel, oil, medications and food.
“I definitely think people are there [walking] because they realize the need and they want to help,” said Karen O’Connor, who has been involved with the conference for at least the past 10 years. “I’m grateful for the success of the walk because when you talk to the folks who need help and you’re able to help them it’s very gratifying that we’re in a position to help. I think that our community is a very generous community.”
“Obviously we would like to see even more people come,” said Patty Belanger, was has been co-chair of the Friends of the Poor Walk since 2008. “I feel [the event is] very well supported.”
The walk generally attracts between 200 and 250 participants of all ages and Belanger said for the past week she has been receiving calls concerning registration “almost every day.”
Last year’s event raised a net of $14,000.
Belanger said the St. Vincent de Paul Society works with individuals and families to help ease their burdens.
“We work with other charitable organizations or with social services to help that person or family get that amount of money together,” Belanger said. “Sometimes they’re so distraught and I think we give them a lot of hope and try and work with other organizations to help that person or family.”
Belanger said the conference assisted 145 individuals or families last year. She expects this year's fundraiser, the 14th annual, will do the same or more.
Following the walk there will be a post-walk brunch, live music by Mickey Ramos, a silent auction of themed baskets, door prizes and balloons for the children.