From military to meals, serving the county one way or another

Bertrum “Bert” Gagnon, born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, came to the United States when he was just 4½ years old. His parents settled in Sanford, Maine, and he was naturalized when he was 13.
Gagnon enlisted in a six-year program with the U.S. Navy Reserves right out of high school and was required to serve two years of active reserves, two years of active military, and two years being inactive but subject to call. He joined in 1956 and served until 1962.
He attended boot camp at the Bainbridge Naval Training Center in Maryland, now a museum that aims to inform and educate the public about the U.S. Navy.
“We were assigned to a destroyer in Norfolk, Va., the USS James C. Owens DD-776. I was striking for storekeeper … I went aboard the ship and they put me in the supply department and over the time I was there I became a second class petty officer,” the fifth enlisted rank in the U.S. Navy, Gagnon said in an interview.
Gagnon traveled to the Mediterranean, visiting many different countries, some French speaking, where he was taken ashore to work with police as an interpreter. Being born in Quebec, Gagnon said he spoke French before he spoke English.
He has many fond memories of his time in the Navy.
“On a Christmas holiday we went to Monte Carlo where Prince Rainer [of Monaco] and Grace Kelly were. Well it just so happens that they came aboard our ship to have dinner with the captain and we took pictures of them. … We wanted to use those pictures in our destroyer magazine so the captain sent a lieutenant and myself to the palace to show the pictures to Prince Rainer and Grace Kelly. They chose a picture and we eventually published it in our magazine. That was a highlight of my Mediterranean trip,” Gagnon said.
“We went into the Red Sea, Iran, Ethiopia, Pakistan … It was in a peaceful period, 1956 to 1962. We were just finished with the Korean War and we hadn’t started with the Vietnam War yet … thank god,” he said.
While in the Navy, Gagnon became friends with another young man who worked in the ship’s office, Henry “Sonny” Wong. The two worked shore patrol together, with Gagnon acting as translator and Wong as typist.
After a seven-month Mediterranean tour, the two returned to Norfolk on a destroyer submarine.
“We saw a young lady waving away on the pier as we approached,” Gagnon said, reminiscing. “I asked who it was, Sonny told me it was his sister. I asked him if he was going to introduce me and he said, ‘Hell, no!’” Gagnon said, smiling.
Wong and his 16-year-old sister, Elsie “Marge” Wong, offered him a ride to their home in Washington, D.C. According to Gagnon, the rest is history.
Gagnon fell in love with Marge and decided to settle in D.C. after returning from the Navy.
“This is the girl for me,” he remembered thinking. “As soon as she turned 18, we married. It’s been 58 years and it has been the best ride of my life.”
Gagnon went to work for the Marriott Corporation, completing a management training program with the restaurant business. After several years of 12-hour days and working on weekends, he decided that there must be a better way to make a living.
He got hired at a small electric firm in College Park called Aero Geo Astro, as a liaison between NASA Goddard and the firm. After Gagnon spent a year and a half taking care of engineers, the personal manager at the firm died.
“The president of the firm calls me and asked me to be his personal manager, so he hired me, even though I did not have a college degree. Today it would be unusual to get that kind of position,” he said.
He was sent to New York to interview engineers wanting to get hired by NASA.
“While I’m there interviewing these young kids who are getting ready to graduate, a man tapped me on the shoulder. It was Harry Taylor, a scientist from the aeronomy branch. He said to me ‘Mr. Gagnon, I like the cut of your jib and I’m looking for an administrative officer for the aeronomy branch at Goddard space,’” Gagnon said. “He seemed surprised when I told him I didn’t have a degree, but he said not to worry, he writes the job description.”
Gagnon was hesitant to take the job after being given such a great opportunity at Aero Geo Astro.
“I wasn’t about to kick the other guy in the head,” Gagnon said of his boss at the electric firm.
He went to the president of the company and told him about the job offer, assuring him that he would not accept if it would leave Aero Geo Astro “high and dry.”
Gagnon was advised by his boss to take the job, so he did.
“There I helped Taylor build an instrument that was flown to Venus. I was the tech coordinator on that job. The contractor actually built it but we worked with them and gave them guidance.”
According to Gagnon, the instrument was very successful and lasted at least a decade after it was flown to Venus.
Gagnon was soon presented with another opportunity.
“It just so happens that the administrative officer for the laboratory dies, now I’m not killing these people, but the laboratory chief comes to me and offers me the job,” he said.
Gagnon told the chief that he loved working with Taylor and that he did not want to leave his current position. The chief told him he would allow him to hold both jobs if he wished.
“So I became the administrative officer for the Laboratory of Planetary Atmospheres and remained administrative officer for Goddard space,” Gagnon said.
After 23 years, he wanted to try something different.
“I felt I had to do something else, something creative for myself, so I bought a restaurant,” he said.
Having experience with managing restaurants, Gagnon bought Tasty Kwik in 1985, a small ice cream stand in Mechanicsville. He expanded the stand into Bert’s 50’s Diner, a retro eatery decorated with traffic lights, old license plates, and posters of 1950s Hollywood stars, but preserved the original walk-up ice cream window. The parking lot has become home to several vintage car shows.
In 2001, Gagnon retired and sold Bert’s 50’s Diner to Micheal Katzikis, who still owns the restaurant today.
Gagnon’s daughter, Debbie Buckler, bought a Mechanicsville restaurant in 2012, turning it into the Foxy Fish, a seafood restaurant.
“I go into the Foxy Fish on Friday and Saturday nights to interact with the clientele. I’ve been around a long time, in this area for 30 years, and I know a lot of people that come in,” Gagnon said.
For the last four years the Foxy Fish has hosted a Marine Corps’ birthday dinner in November.
“The dinner is usually people from the county. We love to honor the veterans. They come in and enjoy themselves. They bring a cake,” Buckler said, adding that “no matter what goes on, Dad wants to be a part of it.”
Despite being in the Navy rather than the Marines, Gagnon still attends the dinners and has even previously shown up dressed as John Wayne.
Dan Morris, previously a county commissioner and a veteran of the Marines, is the man responsible for starting the annual dinner. Gagnon loves to come dressed up to celebrate with the group, according to Morris.
“I used to have the dinner at my house before it became too difficult to fit everyone in the living room. It’s just a bunch of us guys getting oysters and paying tribute to guys we knew that have had their share of combat … Bert is an old, old friend of mine,” Morris said.
Guests of the dinner often include circuit court judges, police officers and regular guys, Morris said.
The Marine Corps dinner crew recently lost an attendee, Chuck Bryson, to cancer on Oct. 19. Bryson, 73, was a resident of Hollywood and served in the corps from 1963 to 1967 as a sergeant. More recently, he had worked with Vacations4Vets in providing support to his fellow brothers in the armed forces.
“Chuck was an amazing person,” Morris said, mentioning that Bryson was also a building inspector in the late 1970s.
Since the dinners began, the group has lost several of its members to cancer.
“Many people have gotten cancer related to agent orange [exposure in the Vietnam War]. It is still affecting us years later,” Morris said.
Gagnon encourages everyone to serve at least two years in the military.
“I learned so much. It gets you out the door and it helps you gain respect. I got to see the world,” he said. “We went to rich countries and poor countries. We saw unique things, and I realized our lives are so much more protected.”
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews