The Rev. Peter Ackerman’s parents were a TV producer and actress, and he followed them into the television scene albeit mostly from the administrative side.
Ackerman, 60, who began as the new pastor at Christ Church Episcopal in Chaptico on Nov. 6, grew up in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles.
His father, Harry Ackerman, was the executive producer for such popular shows as “Bewitched,” “Gidget” and “Dennis the Menace.”
His mother, Elinor Donahue, was an actress who played Betty, the oldest daughter on “Father Knows Best.” She was also the lady pharmacist Ellie Walker, who was Andy Griffith’s first girlfriend on the first season of the “Andy Griffith Show.”
Although he started out wanting to be a theatrical actor, and played a few “under 5-minute roles” on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” Peter Ackerman later worked on crew support or the administrative side producing TV commercials and music videos.
Eventually, he became the assistant to the line producer on seasons two and three of “Friends,” but realized he wasn’t fulfilled even though he was working on the popular show.
Peter Ackerman got a job in community property management for a couple of years and became the youth leader at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Studio City, Calif.
He was in that role for five years and began sensing a call to the priesthood, he said. After serving jointly as youth leader and parish administrator for six years, he enrolled at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va., in 2004 and graduated in 2007.
He served two years as an intern and then four years as associate rector at Immanuel Church on the Hill in Alexandria before becoming rector at St. Christopher’s in Springfield, Va., where he served eight years.
Peter Ackerman and his wife, Marie, then decided to move back to California, where he pastored in Lodi for three years before they decided they wanted to return to the East Coast.
Marie Ackerman had worked as a licensed sommelier, or wine and spirits expert, at Virtue Feed and Grain in Old Town Alexandria for three years and they wanted her back, Peter Ackerman said.
“She said ‘yes’ contingent upon me finding work,” he said.
He began looking for a job in the area and saw an opening at Christ Church, which was created when The Rev. Chris Jubinski left for a job on Westhampton Beach, N.Y., on Long Island last year.
“It had the hand of the Holy Spirit all over it,” Peter Ackerman said of the move. His first service was Nov. 6.
“I am happy to move back to a place I fell in love with [Chaptico],” Marie Ackerman said. “I am also happy to be back working in the restaurant I love. And, I am looking forward to whatever snowfall we eventually get.”
The pastor said he loves preaching and providing pastoral care “and having that privilege of walking with people during important times of their lives.”
“The way of following Jesus means we step out of the machinations of this world,” he said, adding that he tries to “step out of the red and blue team-playing” that sometimes goes on at church pulpits.
The couple have a son with special needs, Harry Ackerman, 31, who works at Walmart in California.
In his free time, Peter Ackerman enjoys running three mornings a week, hiking, reading mysteries and smoking cigars.