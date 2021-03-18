Fuller tapped for lifetime achievement award

Since coming to the county from Japan in 1981, Masae Grace Fuller has been all over St. Mary’s.
Fuller, who accepted the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women’s lifetime achievement award at the agency’s annual awards ceremony on Thursday, said earlier this week her life of volunteering began as soon as she came down the then-one-lane road from Waldorf to California with her husband, Rich Fuller, who met her in Japan while he served with the U.S. Navy.
Fuller, whose two children attended Town Creek Elementary School, said she had become involved when talking to parents who walked to school with her.
“This county has lots of people, good-hearted people” who want to be involved in their community, she said.
She joined the Parent Teacher Association at Town Creek Elementary School as well as several other community groups, and taught gifted and talented students to learn the American style of teaching, which differs from the Japanese style she grew up with.
For example, “show-and-tell is a really good idea,” Fuller said on Monday morning at Summerseat Farm, where she has volunteered for years. “It’s a really good method of getting children to share their opinion.”
PTA connections led to her involvement with the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, where she volunteered and helped with food distribution, working with local businesses to get excess food. Sometimes, she brought food scraps and corn husks back to Summerseat, where they were used as animal feed.
Fuller is also involved with the Port of Leonardtown Winery, where she serves on the board.
And, she started a scholarship for local College of Southern Maryland students to study the trades, having met students through the PTA and soup kitchen who did not want to go through a traditional college education, but may have been able to succeed in a trade.
“Everybody needs a carpenter or electrician,” she said. “I can’t do that myself.”
Fuller provides care for local elderly Japanese women, having first met a woman who had terminal cancer who wanted to talk with her in Japanese, providing her with a “comfortable time” at the end. She was also linked to two women whom she brought Japanese food several times a week, and assisted with finances, medical and legal issues.
Although one of the women has passed on, Fuller still brings Japanese food to the other several times a week.
On Thursday, Fuller received the first, renamed Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement Award issued by the Commission for Women, commending the life of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last year.
“She definitely fulfills what Justice Ginsburg embodied,” Norma Pilkerton, the chair of the Commission for Women, said.
The awards symposium was held virtually on Thursday night, and is available for viewing on the commission’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews