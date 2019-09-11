Residents in rural pockets of the county have complained about poor internet service, but some areas are being eyed for service extension, and the funding is now in place to get those efforts underway.
Working with state, federal and private partners, the county is matching a state grant for nearly $93,000, drawn from its emergency reserves, to be put toward expanding Atlantic Broadband’s service to prioritized county areas in the “middle mile,” areas where homes are underserved by the county’s current broadband service.
The St. Mary’s County commissioners and the governor’s office of rural broadband, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Community Development and Atlantic Broadband, are putting in a combined $453,000, which will fund extended connection to Wynne Road and Curleys Road in Ridge, as well as Route 5 in Loveville.
The St. Mary’s County Department of Information Technology reviewed cable connection needs in the county after citizen requests for service. According to that review, out of the 15 areas identified to be in need of the extension, the two roads in Ridge and an area along Route 5 in Loveville were prioritized.
Fifty-seven homes sit on Wynne Road, 22 on Curleys Road and 19 on the particular Loveville section of Route 5, according to the rural broadband projects list.
Improving connection to those homes includes building out infrastructure with hybrid fiber-coaxial cable, which carries more bandwidth than copper cabling, from which cable providers are moving away.
Work is expected to begin this fall for residents on over 4 miles of Wynne Road, according to a letter to the governor’s rural broadband office signed by Scott Randall, vice president and general manager of Atlantic Broadband.
Building out the “middle road” paves the way for expansion into the “last mile,” or homes very disconnected from the existing cable infrastructure. Connecting all 15 identified areas in the county is estimated to cost almost $1.5 million.
“Frankly it’s a very big deal for St. Mary’s County,” Bob Kelly, director of information technology for the county, said during a commissioners’ meeting Tuesday. “it’s a vey big deal for us to put money up and get connectivity in this middle mile areas. … It’s an investment.”
The commissioners established a partnership with the governor’s rural broadband office and HUD to improve cable connection in specific areas of the county.
Last month, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced $9.9 million in available funding as part of the first wave of a five-year plan to provide 225,000 Marylanders in rural communities with reliable, affordable internet access.
“The complaint [I’ve heard] is … that, ‘My child is disadvantaged because they don’t have access’” to internet, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said during the commissioners meeting Tuesday.
“We’re looking for creative ways and innovative ways to address those needs,” Kelly said.
Atlantic Broadband purchased MetroCast in late 2017 for $1.4 billion. Currently, the company provides service for about 30,000 residential county customers.
In other business, the commissioners approved a right-of-entry agreement with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to bring sidewalks along Route 235 from Great Mills Road to Lei Drive into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which is expected to take around six weeks. The entrance to the parking lot adjacent to the Elmer Brown Freedom Park will be closed for about six days, according to a memo.
The commissioners also approved a realignment of funds for the St. Mary’s school board, which received almost $4 million in state grant funding from the passage of The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a counterpart to the Kirwan Commission.
Those funds will go toward adding four new positions to the county school system, including a special education teacher at Great Mills High School, a special education paraeducator at Leonardtown High School, a lead interventionist and an early childhood teacher liaison.
A budget adjustment was approved for other budget areas, and the school board transferred $682,053 out of three budget items to allocate to other areas; $513,212 will be transferred out of the “other instructional costs category,” $85,508 out of special education and $83,333 out of student services. Mid-level administration will receive $3,700, a total of $352,847 will be transferred into instructional salaries, $11,455 to materials of instruction, $83,333 to health services, $72,341 to transportation and $158,377 to fixed charges.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) advised school board officials that especially as negotiations begin between the county’s teachers’ union and the school system, he would be watching the school board’s use of the additional funds for fixed charges, which he said after the meeting “always has an overage” in the school system’s budget.
Those charges will be put toward Social Security, health insurance and benefits costs for school system employees, Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services for the school system, said.
