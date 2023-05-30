It didn’t take long for Levi Murphy to take advantage of books he received during the Book Blast celebration May 25 at Mechanicsville Elementary School.
Just a few minutes after opening a stack of 10 new books, the third-grader was already on Page 9 of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
“I’m excited because I really like reading books and all these look pretty cool to read,” said Murphy, who added he’s seen the movie three times and reads four to five books a week. “My favorite are chapter books and those that are like comic books.”
Every one of the school’s 301 students received at least one book through the program, which culminated with students opening their boxes of books last week. A total of 1,079 books were given to students
“That was my main goal in doing [this program], because I knew we would get books for every student in the school,” the school's media specialist Michele Smith said.
The program is run by donations and the school received books based on how much they donated. Mechanicsville Elementary raised $10,000 in the first week of the program, which ran for two weeks last month.
“Our goal is to help create lifelong readers. And by having books at home it helps to accomplish that because a lot of kids can come to school and … read books here, but a lot of children don’t have books at home. And also it’s the pride of ownership of these books ... something you can see on the kids’ faces,” Book Blast representative Amanda Mulligan said. “[It’s like], ‘These are mine, I’m taking them home and I’m going to show my parents and my friends.’”
An added bonus was that school principal Josh Lynch agreed to dress up as a cow and serve ice cream if donations topped $12,000, which they did.
St. Mary’s elementary schools Piney Point (3,061 books), Town Creek (1,510) and Lexington Park (825) recently received their books, while Charles County elementary schools Daniel of St. Thomas Jennifer and Gale-Bailey Elementary schools will receive theirs shortly.
Mulligan said educators, teachers, media specialists and publishers select the books, many of which are award-winners, but also those “that will be interesting, and things the kids are going to want to read.”
The company claims to have given away more than a million dollars’ worth of books nationwide.
“I like all the titles and that we got to choose a different set because some of the fourth-grade ones didn’t really look exciting,” said Mechanicsville Elementary School fourth-grader Ava Parker, who said she will begin by reading “Apple Blossom and the Possum.”
“We got to see all the books and I liked how when we looked in [the box] there were layers so you had to throw the other books to [the side to get to the new ones],” she said.
Some of the titles the students received included “The Tale of Despereaux,” “Molly: The True Story of the Dog Who Rescues Lost Cats,” “The Who HQ President’s Collection,” “The Ultimate Jokiest Joking Joke Book” and “Ultimate Puzzle Challenge.”
The books are donated to the schools at a discount. One student received 10 books — the number of books they got was based on their donations — which would have cost over $100 based on the prices on the back covers.
“It’s just the quality of the books. I’ve done Scholastic book fairs and all the popular titles are there,” Smith said of the books, several of which are hardcover. “But there’s a difference in the quality of the books that you get at a book fair as opposed to if you go to a Barnes & Noble, and just looking at these books they are not the type I’d find if I went [to a book fair] with my child.”
The media specialist said much of the appeal of the program was that the students received their books not long before the summer break.
“Kids don’t always get the opportunity to go to the public library to get books, so that was the reason I wanted to do it so they could take home some books because there is a loss in reading skills over the summer,” Smith said. “There was definitely a loss [in reading skills] with the pandemic and I’ve seen figures where a one- to two-month learning loss happens over the summer when they don’t read over the summer, and it’s just so important to keep that habit of reading over the summer.”
For more information on Book Blast, go to www.bb.booksarefun.com.