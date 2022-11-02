A planned facility at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport will involve integrating Elon Musk's Starlink internet satellite system into aircraft and testing it for the U.S. Department of Defense.
That's the word from Steve Bildman, a representative of 3RGI, which is combining with S. Hunt Aero in the California airport project.
That information came to light during the St. Mary's commissioners Nov. 1 meeting when they were asked to approve an agreement between the state and the Maryland Economic Development Corp. for a $1.25 million grant for the project.
The building will be located in Hangar BB, according to Chris Kaselemis, St. Mary's economic development director. He said the county is a party to the agreement because it would own the building after 50 years. The building will be leased to S. Hunt Aero.
Bildman said Ken Reed, S. Hunt Aero's managing partner, is the brains and the driving force behind the project.
"We're going to be developing new technologies at the airport," Bildman said. The Sensitive Compartmental Information Facility, or SCIF, will support the Patuxent River Naval Air Station and the defense community, according to a board document.
Bildman explained that currently aircraft can upload information over the internet at a speed of 296KB per second, but with Starlink it will be 10MB per second. He called this "a game changer."
"We will create 25 engineering and high tech jobs within the first year to year-and-a-half," he said.
Bildman said Reed donated 14 acres to the county airport six or seven years ago.
S. Hunt Aero, 3RGI and Maryland Economic Development Corp. will help the county develop the property so that it's ready for a customer like Lockheed Martin or Boeing, Bildman said.
The $1.25 million grant still needs approval by the Maryland Board of Public Works at its Dec. 7 meeting, according to a board document.
Bildman added that his associates have a goal to build a dormitory next to the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus so that visiting students don't need to get a hotel.
Bildman said there are "a bunch of exciting things at the airport in the next five to 10 years." He added that the St. Mary's Airport "is the only airport in the state that has this opportunity."
"This is really good. This is very impressive," Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said.
Tom Sadowski, executive director of Maryland Economic Development Corp., said that every $1 in public funds invested in airport projects will attract $4 to $5 in private funds.
Employee compensation approved
The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve four employee compensation ideas to deal with staffing and retention issues. The ideas were presented by Catherine Pratson, human resources director.
Pratson noted there were 100 county openings as of last week. She said the county was impacted by "The Great Quit," which she said resulted in 47 million people voluntarily quitting their jobs in the U.S. in 2021.
Her ideas include a new $1,500 hiring bonus for certain positions, a $1,200 retention bonus for eligible employees, making 24-hour emergency management services personnel eligible for a $1 shift differential for working nights and reinstating call-back pay for hourly employees. Call-back pay is when a supervisor calls in an employee with less than 24 hours notice. It results an employee being paid 1.5 times their usual hourly wage, according to ALisa Casas, the county's outgoing communications director.
The new hire bonus will apply to 911 dispatchers, any job that requires a commercial driver's license and any skilled trades, such as plumbers or HVAC, for example. It would be paid in three $500 installments.
The retention bonuses would be paid to current full-time employees who have been with the county for at least a year. It would be paid before Dec. 25, Pratson said.
EMS personnel who work a shift from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. would receive the night-shift differential. Previously it only applied to sheriff's deputies and 911 dispatchers, Pratson said.
After the meeting, Jeanette Cudmore, chief financial officer, said the four items would cost approximately $1,034,184 and be paid for with the commissioners' emergency reserve.
Another of Pratson's ideas, a mid-fiscal year 1% cost-of-living adjustment, was not approved by the commissioners.
Casas leaving, Guzman hired
The commissioners said goodbye to Casas, who is taking an assistant administrator position with Leonardtown, and approved a contract with Jenna Guzman to replace Casas. Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) noted Guzman currently works with the county health department. According to Pratson, Guzman's annual salary will be $106,500.
According to the county's website, Guzman is a 2005 Leonardtown High graduate and has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Monmouth University in New Jersey. She has worked with the county health department since 2012 and has a husband and a son.
Casas' last day is Nov. 4. Guzman's first day as the county's communications director will be Nov. 29.
The commissioners' next meeting is Nov. 15.