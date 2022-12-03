Two Leonardtown brothers were arrested Nov. 28 and are being held in the St. Mary's County jail on fugitive warrants for second-degree murder in Westmoreland County, Va.
Michael John Gardiner, 35, and Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 28, were both held without bond. Michael Gardiner waived extradition, but Demitri Gardiner did not, according to court documents.
Their next court dates are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.
The men were held in the death of Taylor A. Wood, 29, of Montross, Va., a fifth-grade teacher at Washington District Elementary School in Colonial Beach. She had apparently been stabbed to death, according to Westmoreland County Sheriff C.O. Balderson, as reported by the Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg, Va. He said the home was badly damaged by a fire that was set in an apparent attempt to cover up the homicide.
According to WTVR-CBS TV of Richmond, Va., sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to a house fire on Crystal Lane in the Cabin Point subdivision just after midnight on Monday, Nov. 28. They found the remains of one person and three dogs inside the home. Investigators determined the death was a homicide.
The brothers were also charged with arson and three counts of animal cruelty.
Deputies said Michael Gardiner lived in the home with Wood and the two were believed to be in a relationship, the TV station reported. However, in a court document filed in St. Mary's County, Michael J. Gardiner said he had lived with his mother, Norma Gardiner, in the 22300 block of Archer St. in Leonardtown for two years.
Demitri Gardiner said he had lived with his mother at that same Leonardtown address for 13 years.
Both men have a criminal history in St. Mary's County.
Michael Gardiner has a conviction for first-degree burglary from March 2009 where he was required to pay $7,939 in restitution to Joseph D. Antolik. Michael Gardiner also has a conviction for misdemeanor assault from September 2007 and one for felony assault from September 2013.
In the latter case, Michael Gardiner assaulted John Latham Jr. but had also been indicted for first- and second-degree attempted murder in that case.
Michael Gardiner was sentenced to 10 years in the latter case. He got a five-year sentence in the first case and 332 days in jail in the second.
Demitri Gardiner has convictions for felony robbery, misdemeanor assault and assaulting a corrections officer in July 2018. Demitri Gardiner robbed a Dash-In in Leonardtown and assaulted Hafsa Mubashar by pushing her into a table. A bloody photo of her face was included in the court file.
Demitri Gardiner got a five-year sentence for those crimes.
Both men said they were unemployed, according to court documents.