Two Leonardtown brothers were arrested Nov. 28 and are being held in the St. Mary's County jail on fugitive warrants for second-degree murder in Westmoreland County, Va. 

Michael John Gardiner, 35, and Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 28, were both held without bond. Michael Gardiner waived extradition, but Demitri Gardiner did not, according to court documents. 


