St. Mary’s health and parks departments want everyone to hit the ground walking with a new "Get Out and Walk" guide.
A $25,000 grant from the Maryland health department allowed St. Mary’s recreation and parks and the local health department to create the guide for walking in the county. It names what trails to tread, how to stay safe, resources to use and local activities to attend.
Arthur Shepherd, director of the county’s recreation and parks department, said he and his staff are always looking for ways to promote fitness. “And walking is certainly an activity to promote fitness,” he said.
The money helped design and print the guide, and create park signs with walking tips.
“It’s something that people can easily pick up and have access to,” Shannon Heaney, St. Mary’s health department’s quality improvement coordinator, said, adding its low risk for injuries and does not require special skills. “Its easy to start and maintain.”
The 31-page guide tells the reader walking can help shed excess weight that could lead to diseases like heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes. And walking for 30 minutes a day can reduce air pollution, save on medical costs and help people remain healthy. It also gives the addresses and information of parks located in St. Mary’s with walking paths or hiking trails.
Shepherd said the Lexington Manor Passive Park, located on South Coral Drive and under construction, will have footpaths, multi-use trails and a heritage trail with great lighting. The park, located in the old neighborhood known as the Flattops, will also have community gardens, a pavilion, public art and special events. Heaney said she favors that park for its historical significance. She also said the Three Notch Trail, currently featuring 11 miles of trail with more to come, is also on her list.
Angela Cochran, director of chronic disease prevention and control program for St. Mary’s health department, said she likes how the booklet has “information on the obesity problem and also focuses on the benefits of walking.”
Over one-third of St. Mary’s residents age 20 and older are obese, according to the 2019 County Health Ranking data, and 22% report not participating in any leisure physical activity. The data also shows a ranking of the 24 districts in Maryland based on health outcomes and health factors. Cochran compared St. Mary’s adult obesity to the nation, which is 40%, and the state, 28.3%
The County Health Ranking report states “health outcome” represents the measure of how long people live and how healthy people feel. Length of life is measured by life lost before 75 and quality of life is measured by the percentage of people who reported poor or fair health and the number of physically and mentally unhealthy days within the last 30 days. It also considers the percent of low-birth-weight newborns.
Within Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s ranked the highest in the “health outcomes” category, placing fifth out of the 24 districts. Calvert County ranked sixth and Charles County ranked 12th.
The health factors category represents how long and how well people live including health behaviors, like drugs, alcohol, diet, exercise and sexual activity; clinical care; social and economic factors, like education and employment; and the physical environment. St. Mary’s ranked 11th in this category, while Charles ranked 12th and Calvert ranked fifth.
Within the health factors and outcomes, St. Mary’s ranked seventh in length of life, second in quality of life, 13th in health behaviors, 18th in clinical care, ninth in social and economical factors and third in physical environment.
Copies of the walking guide can be found digitally at www.smchd.org/walksmc or in print at the St. Mary’s health department, recreation and parks office or at the libraries around the county.