A total of 147 scholarships by 42 organizations were handed out at the St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance Inc. Scholarship Awards Ceremony May 11 at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California.
Chopticon High School's Sara Talbott, left with microphone, prepares to say a few words after she and Leonardtown High School's Marina Krula, center with microphone, were awarded scholarships from the St. Mary's County Bar Association Scholarship. In the back are lawyers Marsha Williams, in red, and Robin Christopher Beavers, right.
St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance Secretary Mark Smith speaks at the annual BECA Scholarship Awards Ceremony May 11 at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California. “These are the top of the top [students in the area] and it boggles your mind really to read all that they have accomplished and what their dreams are,” he said.
St. Mary’s Ryken seniors Henry Meiser, left, and Romeo Norris were awarded Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Keepers Club scholarships at the St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance Inc. Scholarship Awards Ceremony May 11.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Great Mills High School's Tiyahna Wilkins speaks after accepting 1 of 15 Episcopal Diocese of Washington's St. Mary's County Scholarship Saint Mary's Scholarships.
Kathleen O’Toole will have one less thing to worry about when she heads to West Virginia University in the fall to study cellular molecular biology.
O’Toole received five of the 147 scholarships awarded by local organizations at the annual St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance Inc. Scholarship Awards Ceremony held May 11 at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California.
“These are the top of the top [students in the area] and it boggles your mind really to read all that they have accomplished and what their dreams are,” BECA Secretary Mark Smith said. “And every dollar counts.”
A total of 42 organizations handed out scholarships worth a total of $224,500 to students whose median high school GPA was 3.94.
“I love all these people,” Smith said of the organizations. “They’re all good-hearted. They don’t have to do this, but they care about the kids.”
The average scholarship was worth about $1,500 and 77 students were awarded multiple scholarships.
“I’m super grateful,” said O’Toole, who lives in Lexington Park. “I’ve spent my last four years working super hard, working every job ... to get this far. I’m super excited [to head to college] and I’m going to miss my mom of course; she really is my best friend. But I’ve always been super focused.”
O’Toole plans to major in cellular molecular biology, the same field her aunt Colleen O’Toole was in before she died of cancer a few years back.
The younger O'Toole was awarded scholarships from the St. Mary’s County Woman’s Club, the Rotary Club of Lexington Park, Women In Defense — Chesapeake Bay Chapter, Tri-County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and BECA.
BECA, in addition to acting as a clearinghouse for scholarships in St. Mary's County, offers its own scholarships each year.
The other three students to each receive five scholarships were Leonardtown High School’s Gabrielle Bonds, Chopticon High School’s Emily Chen and Great Mills High School’s Nnanna Iroanya.
“Honestly, it’s really exciting,” said St. Mary’s Ryken senior Romeo Norris, who was awarded a Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Keepers Club Scholarship and will attend Davidson College. “I feel really good about going [to college]. I’m ready.”
The 6-foot, 4-inch Norris, who lives in Prince Frederick, will play football for the Wildcats and major in communications because “I’ve had a love for communications ever since I was in middle school.”
After accepting their scholarships, recipients were asked to say a few words to the crowd regarding majors, ambitions and other topics.
“You will finish, you will graduate, but the moments are going to be incredibly fast,” St. Mary’s public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith said. “Please savor them.”
Smith then took an opportunity to thank the few students who indicated they were heading into the teaching field and reminded them that the county is always in need of educators.
“I’m disappointed that only three of you said anything about becoming teachers,” he said with a laugh. “The world is wide, very long and you leave school and try and find purpose. You may start one way, but know that education is always here for you. No matter what you do and explore, please come back to us.”
For more information on the St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance, go to www.smcbeca.org.