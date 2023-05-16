Kathleen O’Toole will have one less thing to worry about when she heads to West Virginia University in the fall to study cellular molecular biology.

O’Toole received five of the 147 scholarships awarded by local organizations at the annual St. Mary’s County Business, Education and Community Alliance Inc. Scholarship Awards Ceremony held May 11 at the University of Maryland at Southern Maryland campus in California.


