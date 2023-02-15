Susie Glauner tries to do some volunteer work wherever she goes, and a position as a board member of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council eventually led to the 44-year-old California resident being named its latest executive director.

“I jokingly liken [my new position] to drinking out of a firehose, or trying to anyways, because there’s such an influx of information and meeting people and being everywhere all the time,” Glauner said while sitting in her office on Washington Street in Leonardtown. “It’s been really great and awesome to have a new challenge like this after only having part-time jobs the last few years and focusing on family. It’s really nice to get back in the world and use my brain for other things.”


