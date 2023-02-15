Susie Glauner tries to do some volunteer work wherever she goes, and a position as a board member of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council eventually led to the 44-year-old California resident being named its latest executive director.
“I jokingly liken [my new position] to drinking out of a firehose, or trying to anyways, because there’s such an influx of information and meeting people and being everywhere all the time,” Glauner said while sitting in her office on Washington Street in Leonardtown. “It’s been really great and awesome to have a new challenge like this after only having part-time jobs the last few years and focusing on family. It’s really nice to get back in the world and use my brain for other things.”
The St. Mary's Arts Council will host a meet-and-greet with Glauner from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 22660 Washington St. in Leonardtown.
Glauner replaces Nell Elder, who held the position for nearly a decade.
“I have mixed feelings about leaving, but it was fully time for me to move on,” the 68-year-old said. “Almost 10 years, starting with no computer, a little office upstairs in art center, so we’ve come a long way. When you feel it’s [time], it is. That was pretty much my plan once I turned this age.”
Elder said she will remain busy with her duties with the Chesapeake Orchestra and St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s River Concert Series. She and her husband also run an AirBnB.
Glauner, who returned to St. Mary’s County in 2020 from Florida, said her job as a board member on the arts council helped prepare her for her new position.
“I started to understand how the nonprofit stuff worked,” she said. “So when Nell announced her retirement it was just good timing.”
A large part of Glauner's new position will be working with a committee to distribute block grants from the state to local artists and organizations such as libraries, COSMIC Symphony, The Newtowne Players, SoMar drummers and Summerstock theater.
“As an artist [myself], it’s great to see there’s so many opportunities where funding could be available, especially if they want to do something in the public, and I think a lot of artists do like to have their work displayed in public,” said Glauner, who paints in acrylics and oils and currently has some pieces on display at Port of Leonardtown Winery. “A lot of the grants we have are tried and true staples that have been really successful, so it’s easy to recognize the impact they’re having, so it’s an easy thing to support.”
Glauner was born in Wisconsin but moved to Pennsylvania while in high school. She graduated from Penn State University in 2001 with a bachelors in English and a minor in German from Christian Albrechts Üniversität.
“I think what’s cool about this job is that it’s fun to have an opportunity to reach new people and new ideas,” she said, “and think of new ways to find people who we can support and bring out even more of the diversity and artistic expression here in St. Mary’s County.”
She said that during the interview process, the board also “expressed a desire for us to reach out further into the extremities of the county and especially to the underserved populations to see if there’s a way our organization can support them.”
Elder recalled that when she began her tenure as executive director there was no computer and her team of Gallery Manager Caitlin Wakefield and Outreach Coordinator and Gallery Assistant Wednesday Davis worked in a little office upstairs at the arts center.
“It was a team effort to get it to where it is now, [but] I’m excited about Susie taking it to the next level,” Elder said. “I think she’s really organized and working with her [on state grants] I think she’s going to be great. I think she’s got a lot of great ideas and she’s young and energetic and I’m excited to pass off [the title] to her.”
Glauner and her husband, Mark, who works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, have two sons, Sam, 14, and Ryan, 11.
Glauner said art appeals to all ages and all types.
“Every culture, every group, every person has something that’s unique and artistic that’s part of their culture that they can express,” she said. “And if we can help to support some of those here in the county, I think it’s better for everybody. It’s a fun opportunity to find artists and highlight them.”