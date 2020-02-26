A delegate expressed concerns with the wording of a local senator’s proposed bill regarding regulations on goose hunting in the three Southern Maryland counties.
At last Friday’s Southern Maryland delegation meeting in Annapolis, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) discussed one of his submitted bills, which would prohibit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources from allowing “a person to shoot resident Canada geese in Charles County unless the department extends the same privileges to persons in St. Mary’s County,” according to the Maryland General Assembly website. He mentioned making an amendment to include Calvert County as requiring those privileges as well.
Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles) called on Bailey, asking if he’s saying, “If you can’t, then we shouldn’t?”
Bailey explained the department of natural resources “put a regulation in to deal with domestic resident geese and that was fine, that was good … but then the wildlife service changed definition of resident geese,” making it so all the geese that migrate to upstate New York and come back are still considered residents.
According to a representative from DNR, the current definition of resident Canada geese includes any goose that nests in the lower 48 states. The shooting is allowed in parts of Charles County but not east of U.S. 301 or in St. Mary’s or Calvert, because they are located within the state’s Atlantic Population Hunt Zone.
Since an untrained eye would not easily be able to tell the difference between a migratory goose and a resident one, the zone division is based on where the migratory and resident geese usually would be.
“If they are going to allow [the shooting of resident geese] in Charles, then we want it in the other two counties,” Bailey said.
Wilson told Bailey he agreed with that, “but the second part” of the bill is what is throwing him off.
He asked the senator why he didn’t write the bill as if joining Charles County, rather than not allowing them the privilege if it is denied to St. Mary’s and Calvert.
“The problem is … if they don’t extend it to you guys, Charles County can’t shoot either. That’s how [the bill is] currently worded,” Wilson said.
“If you were to poll the population of your residents in your county … and in all Southern Maryland, they are going to say the way I have it is the way they want it,” Bailey responded.
Wilson asked, “Why would we give it up just because you all don’t have it? It would make more sense to join us than say if you can’t have it, we don’t get it … [Charles County] would have something to lose by” supporting the bill.
“When we talk about the [geese] population, it doesn’t matter. The same geese come out of the Wicomico River to St. Mary’s and Charles. If they fly out of there and go east they don’t get hunted, if they go west they get hunted … this is a Southern Maryland issue,” Bailey said, adding, “I’ll look at this to see how it’s worded.”
Wilson said if the bill was withdrawn and resubmitted the “right way,” then “of course,” Charles County would accept it.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews