GOP for 5th congressional district answer questions

What are your plans for maintaining and improving the strength of our local military bases?
Bryan DuVal Cubero: I don't get the briefings current government officials receive. But once briefed and have all the facts and necessary info, I would do everything possible to keep those jobs here. But those jobs can't leave due to the president's airplanes are hangared at Joint Base Andrews. I would also research and see if it is possible to make Naval Air Station Patuxent River a joint forces military base.
Lee Havis: Maintaining and improving the strength of our local military bases should be according to the overall needs of our military and national security, which is the primary function of the U.S. Department of Defense. At the DoD website, BRAC, which stands for base realignment and closure, is described as the congressionally authorized process the department uses “to reorganize its base structure to more efficiently and effectively support our forces, increase operational readiness and facilitate new ways of doing business.” This agency, therefore, seems best suited to specify any changes or improvements that would apply to local military bases, such as those located in District 5. I support this national perspective to determine changes to local military bases to assure that we maintain and improve a strong and effective armed forces and national security.
Chris Palombi: Our district has a proud tradition of active military, veterans and corporations supporting our national military structure. I wholeheartedly support our people, facilities and corporations to ensure our national defense.
We must continue to ensure sufficient infrastructure is maintained throughout our local military bases. Funding to support conventional capability in personnel and material, as well as unconventional capability in the form of cybersecurity, is a must.
Having electronic connectivity is essential for military bases. In today's environment, teleworking has become more commonplace and we must ensure our electronic infrastructure is secure. Maintaining our data integrity and enhancing server security is a major component to ensure our sensitive intellectual property is protected, while making sure we have the strongest and most technologically advanced military to protect our citizens, property and sovereignty.
Our military bases are a major acquisition hub. Promoting and recruiting companies to our district to support the hub for cyberintelligence is key to the strength of our bases as well.
One item of concern is to better establish encroachment plans to ensure good relationships with the community. Identify the routes of flights and continue to work with the community to understand the cost benefits.
Smart growth of the infrastructure near the local military bases will assist in establishing lifelong communities and a strong economy with a public/private partnership with our local military bases.
Doug Sayers: As a veteran with 27 years of honorable service, I will protect and return federal funds into the 5th District military bases at record levels. By protecting our military bases, we maintain jobs and the 5th District’s national significance. We need to upgrade the testing facilities at NSWC Indian Head as the upgraded facility would improve safety, quality, and time as Indian Head is at the military’s forefront of energy research. There are missions in which the Department of Defense needs operational now to remain competitive against our near peer enemies and these new missions could be placed at Indian Head and at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. As a senior military consultant, I know America’s enemies and areas in the military that need additional military capability now, and I will collaborate with the secretary of defense on these capability gaps to get added missions placed at our military bases. My military knowledge and connections would get added missions at both military bases through the programming of military resources. These additional missions would bring high-paying jobs and additional revenue to St. Mary’s and Charles counties.
What's your position on building a light rail line between White Plains and the Branch Avenue Metro Station? What other options would you consider for easing congestion on U.S. 301, Route 235 and Route 2/4?
Cubero: I think it is a great idea to have mass transit underground for multiple reasons. It would relieve a huge amount of traffic congestion, while at the same time create tens of thousands of high-paying construction jobs and, when completed, several thousand permanent jobs with the Metro Transit Authority. But if the consensus of the vast majority of the 5th District voters demand that no Metro rail be built, or that yes they want the Metro built, I will vote the will of the voter and make sure the pros and cons are clearly stated and put in protections to protect residents from being driven out of the neighborhoods by landlords trying double the rents and or home purchasing prices, if a convenient Metro/subway/mass transit station were available for use.
Havis: Issues of control of traffic congestion and transportation in District 5 are mainly matters for decision of local and Maryland state authorities, which are most closely connected with the concerns of all parties directly affected and involved. While Congress at the national level can and does sometimes provide funding for major local transportation and infrastructure needs, the national government is suffering an extreme fiscal crisis which has been made even worse by further debt spending due to the recent virus pandemic. In Congress, therefore, I would support national funding for local road and infrastructure projects, only after we have effectively addressed our mounting national debt and continuing deficit spending.
Palombi: This is more of a state and local issue. However, light rail brings the issues of eminent domain and cost to build. I would be in favor of other ways to ease traffic congestion such as encouraging the use of telework and existing mass transit. A direct bus route to the existing Metro station from a park and ride within White Plains is a more approachable immediate solution. Ideally, we want to encourage companies to locate within our district instead of residents traveling to D.C., Virginia or other regions of Maryland for work. Upgrading our transportation infrastructure can create more employment opportunities in our district.
Given our unique geography in Southern Maryland, much of our intercounty traffic is funneled through three main bridges that have not expanded to match the growth in our region. Routes 235, 5, and 4 often experience major congestion on a daily basis. One accident on any of our major bridges can leave commuters idle in their vehicles for hours. Bridge expansion will greatly assist for the need of better evacuation routes. While many of our roads are maintained at the state and local level, federal funding could be provided to assist in expediting enhancements to areas that are deemed a potential safety hazard.
Sayers: A light rail from Prince George’s County to Charles County would ease the congestion of traffic on all our major roads and lessen the time our commuters spend driving. We need federal Department of Transportation collaboration on the Branch Avenue to White Plains railway project. I will secure $5 million in federal funds that will be transferred to Maryland for the Branch Avenue to White Plains railway study, so the state can completely execute this study over the next one to three years. White Plains is a great location in the heart of the Charles County and feeds in from Calvert and St. Mary’s.
Additionally, I will secure $480 million in federal transportation funds for the Nice-Middleton bridge on U.S. 301. This project should not be funded using state funding, as it is a federal highway. This will allow Maryland to reallocate the $480 million in state funds to the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge project in Calvert and St. Mary’s over the next one to three years. We need fresh ideas and term limits in order to avoid career politicians that work for lobbyists and lack coordinating federal transportation funds for us.
What is the right balance between protecting the environment and encouraging business and residential development? What kinds of development make the most sense?
Cubero: It depends on the area, but commercial grade-constructed condominiums seem to be a good idea, but only if constructed out of concrete and steel with many different amenities, such as indoor and outdoor aquatics facilities (pools), exercise/fitness room, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball and a convenience store in the lobby (like a 7-Eleven or a mini-mart). There should be as much underground parking as possible to cut down on the size of an open-air parking lot, which causes rain runoff issues. Architects and engineers and a city planner would all agree this is good land management. Also a condo is a building with several homes on each floor, and each home pays property taxes, so you are maximizing your tax base efficiency.
Havis: I believe that local and state governments are best suited to assure the right balance between environmental needs and business interests through such means as zoning and planning activities. Congress, however, has a limited role to play in these matters as well, such as by protecting the environment to preserve and protect national parks, and providing standards for clean air and water which affect us all.
In District 5, there are significant tracts of federal land and parks, as well as delicate ecosystems of water and nature which need protection for wildlife and clean air and water for all. In Congress, I would therefore support sensible protection of the environment and federal lands in CD5, in consultation with the best interests and needs of local citizens most directly involved.
Palombi: We can do our part individually, and locally, to protect the environment. We all want to live in a clean environment and breathe clear air. We are stewards to the health of the bay and the tributaries which feed into it. Environmental conservatism is important in our district, and a healthy ecosystem leads to huge economic opportunities.
We can encourage energy efficient initiatives such as solar use, permeable paving, geothermal and support telecommuting initiatives to cut back on traffic congestion. We need to advance to new technologies to encourage zero emissions, while maintaining a balance between limited government and careful stewardship of our natural resources. Carbon capture is currently being used in factories and energy plants within our nation to scrub carbon from the exhausts, resulting in net-zero emissions. Companies are developing emissions-reducing technologies, such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, where semi-trucks are at net-zero emissions.
Smart residential growth via green building practices and policies that support the preservation of natural environmental elements such as forests, wetland buffers, and other undeveloped open spaces is key to ensure we encourage a healthy ecosystem.
American ingenuity and competitiveness can play a key role in addressing the environment. Doing so while embracing the free market will encourage innovation, energy independence and modernizing our infrastructure, while reducing emissions and promoting a healthy environment.
Sayers: We have to protect our environment as the 5th District is surrounded by rivers and the Chesapeake Bay as we continue to grow. One example of a business development, is coordinating to have a veterans affairs center built in Southern Maryland. This vision would bring 300 federal good-paying jobs to the heart of the 5th District. This directly helps our veterans and indirectly helps bring in revenue as these employees will live and spend their money locally.
We need to upgrade county septic systems through $3 million federal EPA grants and use local companies for these projects.
Diversity is good, we have nuclear power, gas power and coal power plants in the 5th District. It is time to upgrade the Morgantown Coal Plant in Charles County to a cleaner energy source. The vision is a larger power plant with more energy and more employees delivering cleaner energy with less pollution. This additional electrical energy will be used to supply the new neighborhoods in Southern Maryland long term. I will collaborate with the Morgantown plant and the EPA to assist in a transition to natural gas and work to source the natural gas from Calvert County’s Dominion Energy plant.
How important is it for Maryland to respond to global warming? If you deem it important, what strategies do you support?
Cubero: Every answer given in the first three questions addresses global warming without bankrupting the U.S. economy, state, local and federal government. Additional things that could be done to curb global warming that work would be high speed rails between cities in close proximity, so as to move people and cargo efficiently and quickly. Also, offshore wind looks promising and it along with light and high speed rails should get us to full employment not counting retired seniors enjoying their golden years with their grandchildren. Also solar sounds and looks good, but I think we should make sure its all recyclable when its life span has expired, so it doesn't end up in a landfill.
Havis: “Global warming” occurs at times as part of the natural cycle of cooling and warming that has been taking place on the planet since before recorded time. While recent overall temperatures have slightly increased, this is not significant or harmful, and, in any case, is part of the natural cycle of climate change outside the influence or control of man.
As to CO2 levels in the atmosphere, these have increased slightly in recent years, which I believe will logically rebalance as plant life increases to give off more oxygen as a result of normal photosynthesis. While it’s true that increase in CO2 levels is likely related to greater industrial pollution in the world, primarily in India and China, Congress has its primary concern for these issues in our own country. In this connection, I support continuing progress to reduce this pollution, such as through enforcing clean-air standards to promote the use of cleaner, more efficient energy generation. Happily, the free market economy itself is gradually moving in this direction, such as through more use of natural gas and nuclear.
Palombi: We all want to live with access to clean water, air and environment. However, we need to make sure our federal tax dollars are spent in a fiscally responsible manner. Policies should support businesses and individuals who make a meaningful impact on preserving and enriching the environment, while empowering the private sector without government overreach.
We need policies that support the preservation of natural environmental elements such as forests, wetland buffers, and other undeveloped open spaces. Tax credits or incentives for businesses and individuals who keep land undeveloped or restore previously developed land could be smart growth initiatives. We can continue to support use and installation of energy efficient upgrades and renewable energy resources through tax credits. We can enact policies that protect our waterways with use of permeable paving technologies, wetland buffers, and protect species that support the health of our waterways such as oysters and other filtering bivalves.
Food waste is a contributing problem to greenhouse gas emissions in America. Studies have shown that 30 to 40% of food grown and manufactured in the United States ultimately ends up being wasted. We need to support businesses and suppliers who identify opportunities to distribute surplus inventory to local food banks.
I would like to see our state support new growth in industry and jobs that use new in producing net-zero emissions research and technology.
Sayers: Maryland residents must be proactive in addressing global warming. Residents can help the environment in the short term while we budget for long-term projects. In the short term, we need to continue to recycle at the household level, increase county sheriff office trash detail programs to clean up local county roads and state highways, encourage residents to use the state tree seedlings farm on the Eastern Shore. Planting trees are a low-cost means to help balance our oxygen and carbon monoxide levels long term. Locally, it is important to move toward cleaner energy sources versus the coal power plants. Information technology fiber-optic lines need to be increased in Southern Maryland to allow for more teleworking, which reduces traffic and lowers automobile pollution affecting global warming. During COVID-19, city maps reflect lower air pollution due to less traffic worldwide, and one positive from COVID-19 is people realize the amount of pollution created in our normal lifestyles.
Long term, adding light rail from Charles to Prince George’s will minimize automobile pollution. It is critical that our rivers and the Chesapeake Bay remain healthy and we pass to the next generation a wonderful, clean environment.