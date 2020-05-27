Grant could fund PPE and new mobile app for sheriffs

The St. Mary’s County commissioners approved a request from the sheriff’s office to apply for U.S. Bureau of Justice assistance through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, providing funds for personal protective equipment and development of a mobile sheriff’s application, at last Tuesday’s meeting.
Lotti Bell, financial officer for the department, told commissioners last week “there is $54,006 available to St. Mary’s County through this grant opportunity,” and there is no county match required.
She said the funds would cover the purchase of personal protective equipment for sheriff’s office employees and the development of a “mobile sheriff’s app” to help navigate critical information easier. Funds would would also cover the first two years of annual support costs for the app.
The mobile app will cost $19,995 in year one, including development and annual support, with a year two renewal cost of $6,995. And, $27,016 is the approximate total cost of personal protective equipment.
The grant is not included in the fiscal 2020 approved budget, thus requiring a budget amendment to be submitted at the award stage of the process. The items in this request are not included in the sheriff’s office grant application, according to meeting documents.
“This is easy, there’s no county match,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said before commissioners unanimously approved the request.
Commissioners also approved a request from the department of public works and transportation at Tuesday’s meeting, to approve a bus and bus facility discretionary capital grant agreement with the Maryland Department of Transportation Transit Administration.
John Deatrick, director of the department, told commissioners at the meeting the grant application to help fund a vehicle maintenance facility addition was approved by them in June of 2019.
The addition would lengthen the vehicle maintenance bays to allow two buses to be maintained simultaneously in one bay. The grant agreement is in the amount of $76,500, but Deatrick said it requires a match of $8,500, “which would come out of the approved CIP funds,” adding, the new buses are slightly bigger than the old ones and will require more space.
Hewitt mentioned a 10% county match was “not a bad deal.” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) moved to approve the request with Hewitt motioning second and other commissioners agreeing.
