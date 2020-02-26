The junior varsity football coach walked into Great Mills High School’s library in his slacks and purple button-down shirt last Friday morning. He went behind the counter to check the schedule and see what classroom he was speaking in during third and fourth period.
Brian Glasper, who’s also a substitute teacher, had his poems ready and music queued for his morning performances.
“I never had this, and I wish I would have,” the 1993 Great Mills grad said, adding that participating gave students a chance to see him in a different light.
He was part of the school’s first African American Read-In, a national event started by the National Council of Teachers of English. This initiative wasn’t new to St. Mary’s County. Patricia Cole, Great Mills’ media specialist, got the idea from fellow media specialist Priscilla Dyson who has been hosting the event at Spring Ridge Middle School for a few years.
Cole said the event challenges libraries to “host events that incorporate literary into Black History Month.” School staff, ministers, priests and white and black members of the community dropped into classrooms throughout the day and read works by black writers and artists, Cole said. She was wearing a red shirt with Maya Angelou on the front.
Glasper was prepared to read the works of Tupac Shakur, Dudley Randall and Langston Hughes while one of his favorite ‘90s R&B songs played in the background. The poems, he said, were near and dear to him, as well as the 1994 song “U Will Know” by Black Men United, featuring dozens of artists like Boyz II Men, Brian McKnight and Usher. The goal of the song at the time was to raise money for charity and spread peace during a time when young black men were killed at a high rate.
It was a song his father played for him the whole ride from Washington back to St. Mary’s County after he returned home from serving in the U.S. Army. He still listens to it at least three times a year.
“My father used to tell me to follow your dreams and don’t give up,” he said.
“Hold fast to dreams. For if dreams die, life is a broke-winged bird that cannot fly,” Glasper recited of Hughes’ “Dreams” poem in front of his first class. He also read Shakur’s “The Rose That Grew From Concrete.”
“I want to make sure the message you get out of this is to always follow your dreams,” Glasper said.
The 44-year-old told the class he was still following his dreams by enrolling at the College of Southern Maryland to pursue his degree.
“Dreams” was read again during Glasper’s second performance while the “U Will Know” song played in the background again, but Randall’s “Ballad of Birmingham” made its debut. He said it was written in 1963 when black churches were being set on fire.
Other speakers included Adrianne Dillahunt, St. Mary’s public school system’s equity coordinator, who read a couple of dialect poems like Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “In the Morning,” a story about a mother trying to get her son out of bed. She nearly had it memorized as she recited it for the class.
There was also Michael Barber, pastor of Dominion Apostolic, who told classes about Henry “Box” Brown while holding a cardboard box. It was about a slave who escaped slavery by being mailed in a box.
Cole said Great Mills Principal Jake Heibel started the day reading Hughes’ “Youth” from the intercom. They also hosted Michael Glaser, a poet and professor from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, as well as a performance from a student who has “bizarre dance skills,” Cole said.
