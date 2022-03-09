A 64-year-old Great Mills man on March 1 was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Alexandar Desales Demarr was sentenced by St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm for one count of sex abuse of a minor in household/family.
The offense occurred between Oct. 8, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, according to an indictment, which said he touched a girl's breast and attempted to touch and did touch a girl's genitalia.
Demarr pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement on Oct. 22, 2021. Three additional sexual abuse of a minor charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed.
Demarr was given credit for 265 days in jail since his arrest on June 9, 2021.
He was ordered to have no contact with the four girls listed in the indictment. Demarr is the girls' grandfather, according to a prosecutor and previous news reports.
Also in the case, George Christian Anderson, 53, of Hollywood, was sentenced Jan. 20 to 18 months in jail as part of a 10-year sentence for felony third-degree sex offense. Anderson was a family friend, assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor said.
At Anderson's sentencing, Proctor said the trauma the girls faced could not be differentiated between Anderson and the girls’ father and grandfather.
The girls’ father, Elvis Wade Pace, 43, of Great Mills was charged with three counts of sex abuse of a minor and ordered held without bond. No trial date has been set.
The girls' mother, Ali Lin DeMarr, 36, of Great Mills, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of child neglect on Nov. 16, 2021. A felony charge of sex abuse of a minor was dismissed. She was released on her own recognizance on June 10 only because she was eight months pregnant with twins, Proctor said. Her sentencing date has not been set.