Two local bills that haven't been voted on yet by the General Assembly got some attention during the St. Mary's County commissioners' March 8 meeting.
House Bill 1022, sponsored by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), would fully fund the planned Great Mills Road intersection improvements at Route 5 by 2025.
Construction of the project, which is now in the design phase, is currently not slated to start until late 2025 pending available funding, according to maryland.gov.
Commissioner John O'Connor (R) asked if the bill would amount to "robbing Peter to pay Paul?"
Assistant county attorney John Houser said that State Highway Administration funds would be moved around if the bill passes. In other words, they would be pulled from another approved road project in or out of St. Mary's County to fund the interchange.
"I can't support this" O'Connor said, adding that there are "plenty of north county projects" that need funding. He said significant revenue is pushed to the southern part of the county.
In a phone call Tuesday night, Crosby disagreed with O'Connor's and Houser's characterization of the bill. "It would just mandate our project was funded first," Crosby said.
Crosby said the project's cost "is just shy of $30 million." He added that "this is extraordinarily important for the 20,000 people who go through that intersection" every day.
Crosby said there's precedent for his bill, noting that former Sen. Thomas M. "Mac" Middleton in Charles County sponsored a bill late in his final term prioritizing funding to replace the Nice Bridge. That bill, which Crosby said he believes got through the Senate, lit a fire under the State Highway Administration so that they changed its funding priority.
"This is a stick to make the State Highway Administration prioritize St. Mary's County," Crosby said, adding that he thinks its chances of passing are "high."
Crosby said the reason Gov. Larry Hogan (R) renamed the bridge the Nice-Middleton Bridge in October 2018 in honor of the longtime state senator is due to Middleton's efforts.
YMCA comes up, again
In other comments about the northern part of the county, O'Connor said he favored a centralized location for a YMCA but added "that's just how it shook out." He was referring to a location next to Great Mills High School being chosen for the $16.9 million project.
Some $20 million-plus is not available in the next few years to fund another YMCA in the northern part of the county, O'Connor said.
"We have to take a very measured approach," he said, adding that building prices keep going up.
Newspaper definition mulled
Another bill that was discussed was House Bill 523, which was introduced at the behest of St. Mary's commissioners.
It would change the definition of a newspaper in state legislation to include a free newspaper, among other requirements.
If approved, the bill would allow St. Mary's County government to publish required legal advertisements in a different paper than Southern Maryland News/The Enterprise.
Houser noted there was "spirited debate" on the bill at a March 1 hearing in the General Assembly.
"The rumor that it was dead on arrival is well-founded, for better or worse," Houser said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) criticized Southern Maryland News in his comments and lauded comments made by Del. Matt Morgan (R) during the March 1 hearing.
"I agree whole-heartedly," O'Connor said.