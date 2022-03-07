A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison on March 1.
St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced April Lynn Phipps for three counts of misdemeanor child neglect. One count of attempting to get a victim to commit perjury was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Stanalonis sentenced Phipps to five years on each charge with 3½ years suspended. She was given credit for one day in jail. The sentences will run concurrently.
Phipps was ordered to have no contact with the three girls who were victims in the case unless approved by the court.
Phipps was also ordered to complete mental health treatment at Project Chesapeake.
On Jan. 23, 2021, Phipps was arrested on three felony child abuse charges, one felony assault charge, three misdemeanor child neglect charges and one misdemeanor assault charge. She was given a $10,000 bond that day.
She was indicted on March 1, 2021.
When St. Mary's sheriff's Deputy Richard J. Wilhelmi went to a residence in the 46300 block of Columbus Drive on Dec. 2, 2020, he saw garbage on the floor and could detect the odor of urine and feces, according to the charging document.
Food in the refrigerator appeared to be spoiled or covered in mold, the toilets were backed up and the girls were unable to bathe, he said.
According to the charging document, a 7-year-old girl had obvious signs of neglect, including red marks on her arms and legs that she said came from insect bites at the residence. She had scabs on her wrist and her hair was matted and contained lice.
One victim said the girls had not had anything to eat for 1½ weeks. According to a Facebook message between the defendant and a victim, Phipps called them "fat asses" for eating some hot dogs.
One victim said Phipps threw knives, phones and other things at them and choked her until she couldn't breathe and slammed her against a wall.
Phipps' sister reported the neglect to police.
Stanalonis authorized work release for Phipps, but required her to complete five years of supervised probation upon her release.