The Greenwell Foundation held its first 'open barn' of 2021 on Saturday at Greenwell State Park. Jolanda Campbell, the foundation's executive director, told Southern Maryland News that with help of the organization's volunteers, open barns are held monthly at the 600-acre Greenwell State Park, which is located on the Patuxent River in Hollywood. The park is owned by the State of Maryland and the foundation, through grant funding, runs the programs. The programs include several for horseback riders of all ages.
This includes a riding therapy program.
"It really helps people," said Campbell.
According to Campbell, the park's biggest annual event is its "holiday open house" in December.
The open barns provide opportunities for children and adults to become familiar with the many farm animals on site, including horses, hogs and goats.
The next open bar will be held May 1.
To learn more about the foundation, go to greenwellfoundation.org