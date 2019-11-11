An organization last week presented to the St. Mary's commissioners two alternative transportation studies aimed at improving traffic in and around Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The Calvert-St. Mary’s Metropolitan Planning Organization and planners reviewed a naval base commuter multi-modal planning study to commissioners after recognizing the need to improve mobility at Pax River.
The purpose of the MPO-funded planning study is to provide transportation alternatives and solutions for traffic in and around the base. The firm of Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson was the consultant for the six-month study.
The report included information from public workshops, meetings and surveys, according to meeting documents. Recommendations for areas of improvement include transit recommendations, such as an on-base shuttle and an on-call taxi service, as alternatives to single vehicle occupancy.
“There are 37,000 jobs supported by the naval base and congested traffic is a concern,” Jennifer Ray, senior transportation planner with JMT, said.
According to an online transportation preference survey that asked people how they got around on the base, over 90% of base employees are driving their own cars. Over 64% of people said they would use a no cost taxi service for on/off base travel for official business and over 74% said they would use a circulator bus that ran throughout the base for travel between buildings for meetings and lunch at least once a month.
“We don’t ask people to change what they do every day … but we want to give them choices … we don’t make people give up their vehicles but we're giving them options,” Ray said.
Other recommendations for improvement include geometric changes, pedestrian connectivity, bicycle and transportation demand management improvements, and an increase in ADA compliance.
ADA compliance is something the commissioners had dealt with before and many people qualify, according to Commissioner Eric Colvin (R), saying that he believes this is something that could be expanded even more.
Key areas of focus are locations on base that have a large concentration of employees daily, gaps in sidewalk connections and few pedestrian amenities, such as lighting, shade and bicycle facilities, insufficient parking of vehicles on sides of the road and in the grass, and roadways in need of repair and maintenance throughout the base.
Areas of observation included the three gates to access the installation, the intersection of Route 235 and the base that lacks facilities to cross the road, and Tulagi Place park and ride, an underutilized area just south of Gate 2.
The projected cost of implementing the transportation system is between $35 million and $45 million, according to Ray.
It would be good to see the local bus system working on base, too, Colvin said.
Ninety percent of people riding in their own vehicles stands out as a lot, Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) said.
The Metropolitan Planning Organization also reviewed the final draft of a bus stop assessment and plan.
The St. Mary’s County bus system, STS, currently operates largely by a flag stop system. To improve safety and the operation of the system, the study provided recommendations on bus stop location construction that will in turn be the basis of a pilot installation program, according to a presentation given at the meeting.
The study began in February and was completed in August.
A consultant conducted a physical inventory of all bus stops within the MPO borders, which includes southern Calvert County, to evaluate those locations and make recommendations on an improved system. The field study accessed stop compliance with ADA guidelines, inventoried stop amenities, identified unmarked and flag stops, and photographed all surveyed bus stops.
Bus stops are a foundational element of the transportation system because it’s all about safety, John Deatrick, St. Mary's director of the department of public works and transportation, said, mentioning that if people know where to go to congregate and wait for the bus, it will automatically make the stops safer.
Forty-seven priority bus stops were established within the MPO region based on local guidelines and were prioritized into a 10-plus year implementation plan.
Existing conditions include four signed stops, two stops with bus schedule information, five stops with passenger shelters and 17 stops with benches. Improvements would include 29 landing pads, 10 sidewalk curb ramp connections, 16 benches, 29 information cases and nine shelters.
Commissioners have all expressed support for this in the past, "but a 10-year plan is a really long time … could we take a look at maybe a five-year implementation plan to get it going more quickly?" Colvin asked, with Deatrick responding that the department could work on it.
Because the bus stop assessment plan is part of the metropolitan planning area, it has become a distribution point for federal and state funds, according to Deatrick.
The study benefited from being undertaken at the same time as both the Transportation Development Plan was undergoing its five-year update for St. Mary's County Transit System and the Naval Base Commuter Multi-Modal Mobility Planning Study. It will inform the update of the St. Mary's County Transportation Master Plan in 2020.