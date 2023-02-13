An anti-gun violence advocacy group is pushing for changes to state law via a bill named after a Great Mills High School student who was shot and killed by another student five years ago.

Gun violence surpassed motor vehicles as the number one cause of death for children and youth in 2020 in both the state of Maryland and the United States at large, according to a release from the group Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence.


Twitter: @JesseSoMdNews