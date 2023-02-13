Melissa Willey, left, lights a candle held by her son, Cameron Willey, at Chancellor’s Run Regional Park last March during a vigil to remember Melissa’s daughter, Jaelynn Willey, a Great Mills High School student killed in a school shooting March 20, 2018.
Melissa Willey places flowers at a garden outside Great Mills High School on Sunday, March 20, 2022, during a ceremony to honor her daughter, Jaelynn Willey, who was shot and killed by another student at the school four years ago.
An anti-gun violence advocacy group is pushing for changes to state law via a bill named after a Great Mills High School student who was shot and killed by another student five years ago.
Gun violence surpassed motor vehicles as the number one cause of death for children and youth in 2020 in both the state of Maryland and the United States at large, according to a release from the group Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence.
"While there are many factors that contribute to this reality, one critical component is the ease in which children can gain access to firearms within their homes and the homes of friends and family," according to the release. "More than 46% of America’s children live in households with unsecured firearms."
And in a recent Secret Service analysis, around three-quarters of school shooters obtained their firearm from the home of a parent or close relative. According to the advocacy group, research indicates that strong storage laws can have a significant impact in reducing the likelihood of youth accessing firearms.
"The impact of these strong laws will be in reducing unintentional deaths and injuries, occurrences where youth bring guns to school, and the ease in which guns can be stolen," the release said.
On March 20, 2018, a 17-year-old student gained access to his father’s gun, entered Great Mills High in St. Mary's County and shot and killed 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey and injured a 14-year-old boy.
In honor of her tragic loss and in hopes of saving others, Maryland’s Child Access Prevention bill has been designated “Jaelynn’s Law.”
"A strong Child Access Prevention law can help reduce unintentional shootings and youth suicides as well as incidents where a youth in crisis impulsively acts to harm others," according to the release.
House Bill 307, introduced by Del. J. Sandy Bartlett (D-Anne Arundel), and Senate Bill 858, introduced by Sen. William C. Smith (D-Montgomery), seek to do the following to Maryland’s existing Child Access Prevention law:
● Raise the age of protection to include 16 and 17 year olds;
● Articulate the parameters of safe gun storage, including unloaded and secure;
● Eliminate the civil liability prohibitor; and
● Create public education materials on reduction of youth suicide and safe gun storage.
Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence’s executive director, Karen Herren, planned testify on the bill.
“Due to recent major spikes in gun ownership and now major spikes in the public carrying of firearms, access to guns is at unprecedented levels. Most gun owners want to be as safe as possible with their firearms but unfortunately a significant number of gun owners are not following the recommended practice of storing firearms unloaded and secured whenever they are not within their immediate control," Herren said in the release. "Recent stories of children accessing unsecured firearms and killing and injuring someone as a result are beyond tragic as they both involve children and are entirely preventable with responsible behavior. Legislation around this issue is long overdue.”
The group planned to call on legislators to more clearly articulate what responsible gun ownership looks like and be willing and able to hold gun owners accountable when they fail to uphold those standards, especially given the recent increases in gun ownership and public carrying of firearms.
Other witnesses and supporters include Jaelynn's mother, Melissa Willey; the Rev. Greta Willis, program director of MPGV’s Liberty Elementary Grief Support Program and founder of the Kevin L. Cooper Foundation; Dr. Joseph Sakran, trauma surgeon director at Johns Hopkins Hospital; Robert Hill of Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office; and representatives from Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Education Association, Maryland Moms Demand Action, Brady United Against Gun Violence and others.