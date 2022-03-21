Abell residents may be aware but for other St. Mary's County residents it may be news that a 50,000-square-foot medical marijuana "grow house" is going up in the Seventh District.
Construction began last summer, said Charlie Mattingly, owner of Seven Points Agro. The target opening of a 50,000-square-foot building is late this summer.
Mattingly touts the operation on the 26-acre former family farm where he grew up as an economic boon to the area, noting wages start at $15 an hour and go up to $80,000 to $100,000 a year for certain positions.
Twenty-five employees are included in the first phase of operations with a total of 60 after the second phase, Mattingly said. He said employee training will begin in three months, adding that a job fair a year ago attracted 60 people.
Licensed as one of 20 such grow houses by the state of Maryland and regulated by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Seven Points Agro is already growing 60 varieties of medical marijuana in a 2,500-square-foot research and development building on site.
A parking lot is designed to be big enough for a tractor-trailer to turn around, he said, noting some employees will be bused to the site, located on the corner of Abell and Gerard's Cove roads.
Some have questioned the site's water usage, but Mattingly said the smaller building only uses 100 gallons a day through reverse osmosis and a "recirculated hydroponic system." The 50,000-square-foot building will use up to 5,000 to 7,000 gallons a day, he said.
A citizens' meeting for area residents about the project was held at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown on Feb. 25, according to Commissioner John O'Connor (R), who represents the Seventh District and other parts of northern St. Mary's. O'Connor said he and Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) hosted it.
Shelby Brown, the company's national compliance and security director, noted there are 64 security cameras on site with 90 days of footage recorded. The site is inspected weekly or bi-weekly by staff from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Brown said, noting that he previously worked there.
The 2,500-foot-building is sealed so no cannabis pollen escapes, Mattingly said.
He said he will voluntarily install "black out shade" on fencing at the site. He also plans to install a 10-foot earthen berm around the building and plant some 300 10-foot Leyland Cypress trees that will mature to 40 feet in three years.
"We're doing it because we want to respect the community," Mattingly said.
O'Connor noted the site is located within the county's "critical area" and is grandfathered due to agricultural zoning and use. He said the county can monitor it for pesticide compliance, for example. Mattingly said no chemicals or fungicides are being used.
The family farm where he farmed since age 14 formerly grew tobacco, corn, beans and wheat, Mattingly said.
Mattingly, who opened SOMD Relief, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mechanicsville several years ago, said he spent years educating people about medical marijuana. Mattingly said he hosted seminars at all three St. Mary's public library branches in 2015.
"We like the amount of jobs it's creating," O'Connor said during a tour of the site on Wednesday, March 16. He said it could potentially offer as many as 300 jobs.
"It's massive from the economic development side," he said.
The site only grows medical marijuana. A non-permanent structured greenhouse is planned for a subsequent phase, Mattingly said.