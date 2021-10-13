Despite some thinking he would not run again, St. Mary's County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) filed for the position on Monday, Oct. 4.
His decision to seek a third term will result in competition in the June 28 primary between Guy and Commissioner John O'Connor (R), who currently represents District 3 but filed earlier this year for the president's position.
In an Oct. 2 Facebook post, O'Connor accused Guy of hijacking a nonprofit fundraiser on Oct. 1 to announce that he was running after he said he wouldn't.
In response, Guy told Southern Maryland News last Friday that he never said he wasn't going to run again, although he may have told some people in private conversations that he was thinking about it.
Asked why he decided to run again, Guy, 74, said, "I've had seven successful years so far. We've done some great for Southern Maryland. I like what I'm doing."
Guy said he's probably the only lifetime resident of St. Mary's County on the board. He served 26 years in the Air Force before retiring in 1994. He then owned a pool and spa business for 12 years before selling it, and served on the county board of appeals for 5½ years.
"It's almost a full-time job," he said of the commissioner president's position.
He is the commission's representative on a veterans regional council, which also includes Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George's counties. That council lobbied for veterans outpatient clinics, and two opened in the past two years across from Great Mills High School and in Charlotte Hall.
Guy also noted an investment the county made in a new building at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland's campus in California near the airport. The building was set for a grand opening on Oct. 15. The building will be used for autonomous, or self-driving, vehicle testing, he said.
In addition, a low-kill/no-kill animal shelter is slated to open by sometime in January on FDR Boulevard in California about a half-mile east of St. Andrews Church Road, Guy said.
Guy defeated Democrats Jack Russell in the 2014 general election by 6.5 percentage points and J. Howard Thompson by 13.5 points in 2018.
Guy is married to Carolyn. They live in Clements and have a son, Charles, 35, who also lives in Clements.