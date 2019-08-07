The Leonardtown branch of the Lions Club service organization gathered last Thursday evening at The Rex to celebrate a monumental achievement.
George Guy, 95, was honored for two reasons. He was celebrated for his seven decades with the Lions, starting in 1949 and, perhaps the even greater achievement, he checked in with 70 years of perfect attendance.
Guy, also a former president and King Lion of the club, said that such consistency comes from being motivated by the “great work the Lions do for people who need help” in St. Mary’s County and beyond. Guy said the Lions’ project of collecting eyeglasses to give to people in the community who cannot afford eye care is particularly inspiring. “Mostly those glasses go to young kids, and I think that that’s just such a great thing to do for them,” he said.
Guy has been an integral facet of the community, so nearly everyone in attendance, both Lions and the broader public, had good words and stories to share. Stories focused on Guy’s roles as a Lion, a philanthropist and the area’s distributor of Anheuser-Busch beer from his family business Guy Distributing Co.
Glenn Guy, George’s son, told an especially important story about how his father introduced the somewhat-unique 10-ounce can of Budweiser to St. Mary’s in 1956 — an event that made George Guy a local superstar.
“He was being undercut by competitors on price, so he was talking to [Anheuser-] Busch … they told him to get in early on this unreleased product, which was the 10-ounce can,” Glenn Guy said. “Busch said he’d have to charge less for them, but he said, ‘I don’t care, this is about helping the business grow.’ He wanted to give the company as much longevity as possible, so he was fine with taking the temporary hit on sales.”
Luckily, the release date of the new can aligned with the St. Mary’s County Fair that year. George Guy planned to make a grand reveal that day, when he had another idea. He asked for Anheuser-Busch’s most famous marketing tactic.
“He told them, ‘I need the Clydesdales, and I need them pulling a wagon of these new cans,’” Glenn Guy said. Somehow, through sheer charisma, George Guy got the Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horse team — normally reserved for events like New York’s Macy’s Parade — to bring his new beer cans to St. Mary’s right in Leonardtown’s square.
Lion Charlie Breck says that such stories show why he is a great representative of Southern Maryland. “If it makes people happy, or if it’s for a good cause, George Guy will have it organized and ready to go like that, even if it’s last minute. That’s what this community is,” Breck said.
Breck was one of many attendees who have known George Guy for nearly their entire lives. He said that his family introduced the pair when Breck was just 18 months old, and that he’s known him ever since either as a Lion or as a customer. George Guy’s appearance at the celebration last week was a surprise to many; he had fallen that morning and gone to the emergency room with a cut on his hand. That did nothing to stop him, though. “I told the doctor and everyone else. There’s no way I was going to miss this,” he said.
Such commitment is just one testament to George Guy’s dedication to the community. He and Nancy Allwine, who have been together for 29 years, are also regular attendees of St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks events. Nancy says they attend the Summerstock musical productions every year, and that George Guy is also a longstanding member of other community groups such as the Knights of Columbus.
Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Gretchen Hardman, a liaison for Gov. Larry Hogan (R), also commemorated George Guy’s decades of community service. He seemed humbled by this outpouring, saying that he was “just so surprised by all this coverage,” as he went back to pointing out the Budweiser products at everyone’s tables.
George Guy said the biggest change in St. Mary’s during his lifetime was that “there are a lot more people here now. But they all seem to love it here. I just try to talk and get to know everyone because I like to hear where people are from.”
That perhaps provided the major takeaway for the night — people seem to love George Guy not just because of his story, but also because he is selflessly curious about other peoples’ stories.