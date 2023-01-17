For the first time since 2020, an in-person event commemorating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was held at St. Mary's College of Maryland.
Events had been held virtually the last three years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Haley, director of research for the study of slavery at the Maryland State Archives, was the keynote speaker at the 19th annual prayer breakfast.
Haley quoted poet Langston Hughes, who is known for "insightful portrayals of Black life in America" from the 1920s through the 1960s, according to poets.org. Hughes died in May 22, 1967, one year before King was assassinated by James Earl Ray in Memphis.
"Everybody loves Martin Luther King Jr., but he was not universally loved in his lifetime," Haley said.
He noted that King had a low approval rating during parts of life among some groups. The civil rights leader had an approval rating of only 27% among whites in 1966, according to cnn.com.
Haley also noted that King tried to expand civil rights for Black people in the northern states, was against the Vietnam War and in favor of a "war on poverty."
A speech King made against the Vietnam War was called "demagogic slander" by Life Magazine, Haley said, and added that The Washington Post said it "diminished his usefulness to his cause."
The NAACP and other groups also opposed the civil rights movement weighing in on the war, according to thirteen.org. Roy Wilkins, head of the NAACP during the Vietnam War, provided strong support for President Lyndon B. Johnson's policy in Vietnam, according to gale.com.
"He called for a guaranteed income pegged to the median income of society," Haley said of King, adding that he wanted it to be "dynamic," or slated to increase automatically.
"How many today say they love Dr. King yet despise current social justice movements?" Haley asked, noting that some want to ban use of the term "Latinx," for example.
"You may have to risk being hated a little to be respected a lot," he said. "Question everything. Questions will make people think. You're all toddlers now," he told the crowd, reminding them how children are known to ask questions.
President Ronald Reagan signed a law in 1983 making Martin Luther King Day a federal holiday. By 2000, the last three states to do so also marked the day as a state holiday.
