The sheriff’s office and health department have been teaming up to perform random spot checks on businesses to ensure compliance with social distancing measures.
“What you’re seeing is a collaborative arrangement between the department of health and checking bars and restaurants,” St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Capt. David Yingling said, noting the checks were to find compliance with “primarily, things that are regulated by the health department, to make sure they are following the CDC guidelines, regulations and requirements.”
All businesses have demonstrated compliance with follow-up checks, according to the health department, and no businesses have been fined or shut down.
Yingling said pressing criminal charges against noncompliant individuals is also not the preferred way of going about compliance checks.
“For example, there are some people that are exempt, people with COPD, breathing issues, that can get a little murky,” Yingling said.
The spot checks on businesses work similarly to regular alcohol compliance checks, which are mostly random, but priority may be placed on a business with multiple complaints.
Most violations found by police are forwarded to the health department, which can issue civil penalties, formal warnings or in the worst case scenario, shut down a business.
But the health department is “primarily focused on education,” according to environmental health director Heather Moritz, speaking through a spokesperson. She said inspectors assure businesses are making a “good faith effort” to fix issues during follow-ups.
Nursing home breaks out, health officer speaks on data
Four residents at St. Mary’s Nursing Center have died of COVID-19, among 19 residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive there, according to the county health department’s data.
The 160-bed nursing center is smaller than Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, which is recovering from springtime outbreak, but is not immune to the risk of an outbreak. Health officials said last week nursing homes are not able to mitigate all risks, including residents going to and returning from hospitals, and staff traveling home and back into the facility.
St. Mary’s currently has 1,087 cases and 52 deaths counted within the county, however, deaths may occur in the county but can be counted towards another area, if the family of the deceased lists another address on a death certificate.
The positivity rate, the percentage of people tested who test positive, is calculated in different ways, Brewster said at a commissioners meeting. The county, which reported a 7-day average positivity rate of 4.17% on Monday, calculates its positivity rate from new individuals getting tested, while the state’s positivity rate, which Gov. Larry Hogan (R) touts daily on Twitter, is calculated from the total number of tests given, regardless of retesting.
St. Mary’s method is also used by Johns Hopkins University, which has consistently been reporting a positivity rate slightly above that of the state’s numbers.
On Monday, for example, Maryland reported a positivity rate of 3.21%, while Hopkins reported a higher rate of 4.4%.
