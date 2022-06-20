After 30 years, Jake Heibel is ready for a "gap" year.
The St. Mary's County native and St. Mary's Ryken High graduate started out with the St. Mary's public school system teaching and coaching at Great Mills High School at age 22.
He did that for 15 years before serving as assistant principal at Leonardtown High School for four years. Then it was onto Great Mills High again, where he replaced his wife, Tracey Heibel, who had been principal for five years.
Last week Heibel took time to reflect on his years in education.
Although he has lots of fond memories of students and staff, he said it is time to retire.
He not only wanted to hand his daughter, Lauren, her diploma, which he did in 2019, Heibel wanted to stay with every high school student who was at Great Mills during a shooting there on March 20, 2018, until they graduated.
Once those two goals were accomplished, Heibel said he wanted his last year to be a "normal" in-person school year following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I love the job and the school," he said. "My heart's in it, but I'm [mentally] tired. The last four years have taken a toll emotionally and physically. It's just time."
He said the shooting — which resulted in the death of Jaelynn Willey, 16, and injury to Desmond Barnes, 14, in which the shooter took his own life in a hallway at the high school — was hard on the students, staff and the community.
"Being worried about kids and staff [every day] took a toll," he said. "Over the last year, I've become kind of numb to the stress, and that's not good."
Heibel noted that the average length of time that a principal stays at a high school is three to five years. He more than doubled that with his tenure.
He called called the Great Mills principal's job "one of the most stressful and rewarding jobs in our school system. It's the most diverse school. With that came a lot of challenges, socially and economically."
"It's time for new ideas, a new voice," he said.
The St. Mary's school board announced in April that BeeJay Dothard, who was an assistant principal at the school, would be the next principal of Great Mills High.
"I'm going to take some time off and look at my options," Heibel said, noting that he's already turned down some offers.
Heibel is an avid tennis player and has a snow skiing trip planned to Salt Lake City this winter.
One of the fond memories he shared was from 2017 when the Hornets' boys soccer team made it to the state final before falling to C. Milton Wright High School on penalty kicks in overtime.
"One of the things I'm most proud of is, as the principal, I owned the position, really caring for the school and being a fierce defender of the school," he said. "There's students here whose parents I taught, so there's a level of trust. It helped get through some difficult times."
He pointed out the photo of boxer Mohammed Ali on his office wall. It represents determination and willpower, Heibel said. "You need that in this day and age in education," he said.