Here's a look back and some of the stories that were covered in Southern Maryland News and The Enterprise.
Mother, father sentenced
A mother and father were sentenced on Jan. 21 to 15 and eight years of active time, respectively, for child abuse and child neglect.
St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Angela Renee Carter Fowler, 31, and William Dennis Fowler, 37, after nearly two hours of testimony.
“This is probably the worst I have seen,” the judge said, referring to child abuse cases that he’s seen in 25 years of criminal work.
Both made plea agreements in the case, which involved four minor children under age 7.
Man gets 25 years for sex abuse of minor
A 64-year-old Great Mills man on March 1 was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Alexander Desales Demarr was sentenced by St. Mary’s County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm for one count of sex abuse of a minor in household/family.
The offense occurred between Oct. 8, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, according to an indictment. Demarr pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement on Oct. 22, 2021. Three additional sexual abuse of a minor charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed.
He was ordered to have no contact with the four girls listed in the indictment. Demarr is the girls’ grandfather, according to a prosecutor and previous news reports.
Bert's '50s Diner closes in March
Bert Gagnon said he made more friends in his time at Bert’s 50’s Diner than he did his entire life before then, and that included several years in the Navy and 23 years working a civil service job at NASA.
Gagnon, who opened the Mechanicsville restaurant in 1985 and leased the business to Michael Katzkikis in 2001, recently took it over again before closing March 13.
Gagnon had the business going for three months since taking over in December, but said it was too hard on him and his wife, Margie. They were working 12-hour shifts, he said, and labor was hard to come by.
Royal Farms to displace Linda's Cafe, church
After rejecting a Royal Farms for Charlotte Hall in March, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission voted 4-3 in late April to approve a concept site plan for one just outside the gate of Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Adding a 5,154-square-foot convenience store and 5,280-square-foot fuel canopy with 16 fuel stations on 1.75 acres would force the displacement of Linda’s Cafe and Oasis of Victory Church from Tulagi Place in Lexington Park.
Lorenzini sworn-in as judge
She has a nearly insatiable intellectual appetite, legendary energy and work ethic and an uncanny ability to connect with people.
With those words, Prince Frederick attorney John L. Erly introduced his business partner Amy D. Lorenzini as the new associate judge for the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon, June 10.
“Our loss is your gain,” Erly said, noting Lorenzini had worked with the Cumberland and Erly law firm for 17 years.
Lorenzini was chosen by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to replace retired Judge David W. Densford, who still serves locally as fill-in when needed.
Hall, Sterling win GOP primaries
Capt. Steve Hall (R) and Jaymi Sterling (R), stepdaughter of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), rolled to victory in the July primary and then won in November as there were no Democrats or independent candidates.
Hall bested now former Commissioner John O'Connor and recently-retired Lt. Todd Fleenor in the primary with about 70% of the vote.
Sterling also won with about 70% by knocking off longtime incumbent State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R), who said he will become a defense attorney after his term ends in January.
Meat processing facility approved
A small meat processing facility was approved in St. Mary’s County on Aug. 11.
Steven M. Stauffer requested the conditional use from the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals.
Stauffer and Jennifer Lee Dixon own 20 acres at 26525 S. Sandgates Road in Oakville, where one of their two barns would be used for meat processing.
At the meeting, Stauffer said he plans to do custom orders for local farmers with a turnaround time of two weeks.
Cherrico guilty of manslaughter in buggy crash
A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was found guilty of negligent manslaughter on Sept. 29 after a three-day trial in the death of Henry B. Stauffer, 65, when a truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Loveville on Oct. 27, 2021.
The jury found Ryan Nicholas Cherrico guilty on eight of nine counts.
According to court documents, the crash at 28350 Point Lookout Road involved a 2000 Chevy Silverado that crossed the centerline and struck Stauffer’s buggy almost head on. He was declared dead at the scene.
Cherrico has not yet been sentenced.
Verizon to upgrade service near fairgrounds
Among the items approved by the St. Mary's County commissioners on Oct. 18 was a wireless site agreement with Verizon that will bring upgraded cellular service to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds area.
Due to less-than-desired cell service in the area, which includes Leonardtown High and Middle schools and the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, the county commissioners agreed to waive site rental fees of $24,000 a year for 12 years to facilitate the improvements.
Kennedy Krieger coming to St. Mary's County
Children with special needs will have a closer educational option when an upgrade of Building 1 at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland is complete.
On Nov. 11, the University of Maryland Board of Regents approved a 15-year lease with the Kennedy Krieger Institute of Baltimore to use Building 1. Space became available due to the opening of Building 3, aka the Smart Building, on campus in October 2021.