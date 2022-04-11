Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) is running for a third term to the St. Mary's board of commissioners representing District 2.
In the Republican primary on July 19 he will face challenger Marcus Drake. The winner will square off with Democrat Brandon Russell in November.
A Hollywood resident, Hewitt moved to St. Mary's County at age 10 from Auburn, Maine.
He owned or operated gas station, auto repair and U-Haul and Hertz rental car businesses over 38 years in St. Inigoes, California and Lexington Park.
Hewitt said he began his public service in the 1990s when he was appointed to the school system's budget advisory committee, where he served for six years.
He then served on the planning commission for a little more than a year before being elected to the school board for one four-year term in 1996.
Following that, he was appointed to the county's board of appeals, where he served for five years before running for county commissioner in 2006 as a Democrat. He and Merl Evans lost to Jack Russell in the primary, with Hewitt placing second.
However, Hewitt ran again in 2014 as a Republican and defeated Democrat Bob Schaller. He was re-elected in 2018 by defeating Rose Frederick.
If re-elected for a third term, Hewitt said he would like to continue lowering the homestead tax, which applies to one's primary residence and negatively affects seniors and the working poor who've paid off their mortgages.
He explained that the state allows a tax rate of up to 10%. St. Mary's had a rate of 5% until about five years ago when the commissioners lowered it to 3% on a 3-2 vote with Hewitt, Eric Colvin (R) and Randy Guy (R) voting in favor, Hewitt said.
He would like to lower it to 1%.
Hewitt also wants to continue increasing the pay of sheriff's deputies, teachers and county employees.
He and his wife, Elaine, have two grown children, Kristina and Matthew, and six grandchildren.
Hewitt said that someone who he admires politically is former President Ronald Reagan, in part because he viewed America as a shining city on a hill.