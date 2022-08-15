A circa-1934 general store, bar and dance hall is back in business.
Angie Wathen said she and business partner Sean Earley purchased the Coltons Point business — now called Potomac Gardens — from previous owners George and Laurie Vallandingham last September.
Over the past 10 years the store wasn't as active as it had been in its hey day, but Wathen said that's changing.
"They used to have some pretty good dances and gatherings," she said. "There's a lot of memories for a lot of people."
"It used to be a pretty hoppin' place, and now it's a hoppin' place again," said Wathen, who worked as a school art teacher for 26 years.
A D.C. native, Wathen said she used to come to St. Mary's County as a kid to visit her grandparents in Hollywood. She moved to the area when she was in middle school, she said.
"Everything is original," she said of the building, which also houses the local post office and an upstairs apartment. "We just cleaned it up" and added some paint. "It's bringing a lot of life back to the community."
The general store sells packaged Nick's Meats, sub sandwiches and salads from Personalized Touch of Hollywood, fruit and vegetables from local farmers and a variety of odds and ends.
Wathen said the store has some unique vendors.
Among these are small bags, "exquisite beadwork," sea glass wreaths, antiques unique to the area and wood-framed stained glass windows by local artist Jan Kiger.
Kiger, a Hollywood resident, said she recently met Wathen and they realized they had some common interests. "She inspired me after I met her," said Kiger, who's been converting old wood sash windows into stained glass windows for 25 years or so. "We just hit it off. I like everything about the place."
A "French country" chandelier from Flagship Harbor Hotel in Washington, D.C., lights up the back of the building, Wathen said.
Various licenses are on display, mainly liquor licenses from days gone by, but one is for a "music box." Most were issued to previous owner C. Frank Gass, Laurie Vallandingham's dad.
Those who rent the hall can bring their own food or have it catered, Wathen said, noting it has already been rented for a wedding anniversary and a birthday party. Food trucks have been known to set up shop outside for events.
She has some bottles of vintage whiskey for sale that were produced during the Prohibition era.
The store is generally open at noon and closes in the evening from Wednesday through Sunday each week.
Some music acts are planned for this month, including Justin Allen on Aug. 19, Cyg on Aug. 26 and Copper Penny on Aug. 27. All shows will run from 6 to 9 p.m.