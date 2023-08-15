Gwen Bankins said history cannot be changed, though people can look at it a different way. one of those ways will be at Historic Sotterley’s presentation, "Beyond Color: The Power of Connection."

The event, which will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, is the organization’s second annual Day of Unity and Healing.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews