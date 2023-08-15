Gwen Bankins said history cannot be changed, though people can look at it a different way. one of those ways will be at Historic Sotterley’s presentation, "Beyond Color: The Power of Connection."
The event, which will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, is the organization’s second annual Day of Unity and Healing.
“We can’t change our history, no matter what we do,” Bankins said.
Bankins is the secretary of Historic Sotterley Board of Trustees, chair of the preservation, restoration and interpretation committee, chair of the Day of Unity and Healing, and a direct descendant of the Kane family, who was enslaved at Sotterley in the 19th century.
“I don’t care what color lens you put on it we can’t change it. We can only change to how we respond to it,” she said.
The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Lawrence Ellis Walker Sr., the deputy pastor and chief of staff for Celebration Church in Columbia who was recently appointed by Gov. Wes Moore (D) to serve as the state's Office of Community Initiatives executive director.
“It’s still a day of unity and healing for any and all in the community who are willing to look backward in order to look forward,” Historic Sotterley Executive Director Nancy Easterling said. “It is beyond color, the power of connection. We all do need to understand the realities of our past, but it’s a complicated past.”
Other speakers include Jerome Spears of the Afro-American Historical Genealogical Society, U.S. Air Force veteran and Historic Sotterley descendant panel member Angela Willson and Jan Briscoe, whose family once owned Historic Sotterley.
“It’s what is needed in this region at this time,” Bankins said. “People who look like me and who were enslaved had a lot of trauma but so did a lot of other individuals and bringing that multi-cultural approach to it. … That’s really important to me. This is encompassing of all people because this is American history.”
There will also be a musical performance music by Washington Revels Jubilee Voices, brief video screenings and a ceremony for the UNESCO International Day of Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.
“When people come together in the community it’s that unity, it’s that strength that makes the community stronger,” Easterling said. “A museum is a place where everyone is welcome, and everybody who they are today is welcome. But it is a place where we want people to know that there was a complicated past that we all need to be aware of. And a past is like a ripple effect. It ripples into today so today we are still dealing with the ripples from the past, but by understanding that we can move forward together.”
There will also be a commemorative ringing of a bell for each of the 29 enslaved people who died of smallpox aboard the Generous Jenny while on a Middle Passage voyage from west Africa to Sotterley Plantation, which arrived on Sept. 16, 1720.
“That’s very powerful because that bell when it rings it resonates,” Bankins said of the ceremony, which she called the “roll call of our ancestors.”
Easterling said the event is important to the whole community.
“It’s about everyone understanding and being willing to have their voice heard,” she said. “It’s about unity and it’s why that word is so important to us, but it’s also working toward that healing. It’s our American history, and our shared history. History belongs to all of us. It’s just a matter of giving voice to all of the history, especially the history that was so often not told before.”
“It’s the opening to listening and learning,” Bankins said. “It’s important for people to come with an open heart and an open mind. What the program is to each person is different based on their life experiences.”
The event is free, but registration is recommended.
For more information or to register, go to https://sotterley.org.
