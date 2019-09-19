Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday hosted Indigenous Heritage Day, a family event intended to celebrate Native American culture, specifically the Piscataway nation, a tribe that inhabited the Chesapeake and Tidewater regions of Maryland.
Mark Tayak of Port Tobacco hosted an interactive American Indian dance session that community members of all ages were encouraged to join. Shortened versions of dances that traditionally lasted hours, were demonstrated and then taught to anyone who had the courage to join the dancers in front of the crowd.
As the number of participants grew, children and seniors alike happily stumbled along, trying to keep up with the two Native American leaders.
“It’s an aerobic workout, Indian-style,” said Tayak to the group. After the dancing concluded, Tayak, dressed in full traditional garb, thanked the crowd for allowing him to share the customs and traditions of the Maryland-native Piscataway Indians.
“I hope that everyone can leave with a better understanding and appreciation for the original people of this land,” Tayak said.
“We can break the usual stereotypes and images of Indians by doing programs like this that educate the general public about the Indians of yesterday and the Native Americans of today,” Tayak said of being involved in the museum's Indigenous Heritage Day.
“People often ask me about doing a rain dance. If I could make it rain, I’d be a rich man,” Tayak added.
The program continued with activities such as children’s archery, clay pottery and friction fire starting.
Becky MacDonald of Leonardtown, who was working at the event, stood by a display of customary Native American cuisine, ready to answer any questions about the bounty.
“It’s like a native cafeteria,” MacDonald said, referring to the display of paw paw fruits, staghorn sumac and corn in front of her.
“These are the foods Indians ate and here today we are smoking food and cooking corn cakes, which consists of only corn and water,” MacDonald added. The “nature’s bounty” display caught the attention of many bystanders, with its colorful variety of fruits and vegetables, and received many visitors throughout the day.
With the main objective of the event being to teach children and adults in the community about American Indian culture, many parents felt that the event would be a perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon with their kids.
“I brought my son here to learn where he comes from. His grandmother was a full-blooded Native American,” said Wendell Sewell of Lusby, after participating in the dances with his young son, Nova. Sewell, who was holding his son throughout the entire dance, couldn’t help but smile at seeing the boy find joy in experiencing the Native Indian traditions that are so significant to his own family’s history.
Indigenous Heritage Day proved to be culturally enriching event, as people from around the region had the opportunity to step into the past and familiarize themselves with the lifestyles of the early people who inhabited Maryland.