Historic St. Mary's City hosted Fall Family Fun Day on Oct. 24, taking families through a guided tour of the points of interest, exploring the history while providing fun activities for children along the way.
The tours, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with social distancing measures in place, began at the plantation parking lot, explaining how 17th-century colonists dealt with death and illness during the harvest season.
The tour continued through to the Maryland Dove, a rebuilt coastal trading vessel on a dock along the St. Mary's River. Visitors learned how and why the crew of the Dove used the ship's cannons, and about maritime history on docks that have stood along the river since the 1840s.
Next was Cordea's Hope at Town Center, a lot that French immigrant Mark Cordea acquired in 1674 and built a structure on. Guests learned how colonists were sold goods by Cordea in an appointment-only shopping experience.
St. Mary's City was previously the home to the Yaocomico, an Algonquian-speaking Native American Group, whose peaceful relations with the English colonists was very significant in founding Maryland. Visitors learned how the Yaocomico created canoes without metal tools and the importance of fire to the natives.
Visitors stopped at the Print House, where a movable type printing press was displayed. Latter-day discovery showed that Maryland's first printer, William Nuthead, is believed to have operated his press there.
The tour concluded at the Woodland Indian Hamlet, where some of the first facts about the Yaocomico people were learned. Construction methods and materials utilized by the indigenous people were displayed, including the creation of clothing from animals.
Visitors were also offered the opportunity to take a selfie at the Margaret Brent Gazebo selfie station. Children could participate in a museum-wide scavenger hunt and were able to collect a goody bag when exiting the site through the gift ship, the Shop at Farthing's Ordinary.
The event offered kids and adults a chance to don Halloween costumes early this year, especially because the museum's signature holiday event, Haunted Ship, was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.