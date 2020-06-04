Hogan announces removal of restrictions for nonessential businesses

A number of businesses will be able to reopen beginning Friday at 5 p.m., according to an announcement made by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) Wednesday afternoon.
Based upon positive trends in the battle against COVID-19, Hogan announced that the state is now ready to enter the second phase of his Roadmap to Recovery.
What that means is that a number of businesses that had been closed due to being defined as nonessential may now reopen. These include manufacturing, construction, retail, specialty vendors, wholesalers, warehouses, offices, financial institutions, technology firms, auto dealerships, insurance agencies, advertising, architectural firms and others.
Hogan noted that businesses in the personal services field, such as nail salons and tanning salons may reopen by appointment only and at 50% capacity.
As of Thursday morning, the state health department reported 542 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Mary’s and 28 deaths. The county’s largest long-term care facility, the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, confirmed 196 positive resident cases and 78 staff cases, as well as 24 resident deaths, but those cannot be specifically attributed to the local count as residents and staff may not have a permanent address in the county, according to the St. Mary’s health department.
The governor said he various factors that the state has been closely monitoring were trending in the right direction and supported moving into Phase 2. Hogan said that the state’s positivity rate, or the rate of positive tests versus the total number of tests was down to 9.5%, or a 65% decrease from the high point of 26.91% reached on April 17. He noted that the recommended threshold was below 15% for 14 days.
He said other factors, like total hospitalizations and ICU admittance, were at their lowest points in several weeks. Hospitalizations were at their lowest point in 50 days, while ICU admissions were at their lowest point since April 17.
Hogan said the state has performed a total of 380,716 tests as of Wednesday afternoon, 14,385 of those had come within the last 24 hours. He noted the increase in testing capacity was due in large part to the acquisition of 500,000 tests from South Korea as well as the efforts of local medical providers and scientists working for the state.
He said the state has been working to acquire the necessary lab capacity and that a partnership with the University of Maryland, Baltimore School of Medicine’s Institute for Genome Sciences to convert a research lab into a full-scale clinical testing lab is fully operational and is the “backbone” of the state’s testing strategy.
State offices to reopen
Hogan also announced that starting Monday, June 8, state government will begin to return to more normal operations. The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration and other customer facing operations will begin a phased reopening that will consist of appointment only business with plexiglass dividers and masks for employees.
He noted that public transportation will return to more normal transit schedules and the department of education will continue with its plan to open child care centers to assist parents returning to work.
Hogan said that if current trends continue, the next step will be to consider opening outdoor amusement activities including youth sports and other summertime activities.
While more businesses will be able to open on Friday, Hogan said that face coverings are encouraged and businesses are encouraged to implement a screening process. He also said the rule about congregating in groups of more than 10 is still in effect, but noted, “no one is following it.”
Election issues addressed
The governor also spoke about what he called, “significant failures” from the Maryland State Board of Elections, specifically with respect to the June 2 primary.
He said thousands of Marylanders did not receive ballots at all, or received erroneous or late ballots and determined that to be unacceptable. ‘
He said he would be calling on the SBE administrator to prepare a full and complete report by July 3 and that he would be asking the Maryland General Assembly to begin oversight hearings to ensure that the November General Election is free from failures.
At one point during the press conference the governor said the state elections administrator used to serve at the pleasure of the state board of elections, but the legislature changed that law.
“It was a terrible mistake,” Hogan said, adding that the administrator now answers to no one.
Floyd protests noted
Hogan opened his press conference by discussing the recent death of George Floyd and the protests that have occurred around the country.
The governor said recent protests in Baltimore set an example for other cities around the country.
He personally thanked the citizens and other political leaders in Baltimore for their conduct during the protests. He also used the opportunity to remind Marylanders to practice safe social distancing.
In response to a question from a member of the media, Hogan said the state had sent Maryland National Guard members to the District of Columbia in response to a request from U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.
The governor said the National Guard members were being used to help guard the nation’s monuments, but he made a point to add that the guardsmen were not part of the incident involving protesters Monday. He said Maryland guardsmen were merely standing guard at several national monuments.