St. Mary's public schools vice chair Cathy Allen was appointed a trustee at the College of Southern Maryland on Oct. 6.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made the appointment, according to a release from the college.
St. Mary's public schools vice chair Cathy Allen was appointed a trustee at the College of Southern Maryland on Oct. 6.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made the appointment, according to a release from the college.
Allen will finish the term of John W. Roache, who served 10 years on the board and resigned April 21. The term runs through July 2023 at which time she could be reappointed.
In the release, Allen said she has big shoes to fill.
College President Maureen Murphy, who plans to retire at the end of December, lauded Roache's tenacity and influence. He helped organize the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad in 1959, the release states.
Allen, 66, began serving as a school board member in 2000. She has been elected six times, including in 2020.
She noted that now is a defining time at the college, with the trustees currently tasked with choosing Murphy's replacement. They are in the process of interviewing three finalists and hope to have someone on board by early January, she said.
Allen noted that state senators make a recommendation to the governor for college trustee replacements for the counties they represent, and said Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), whose wife, Karin Bailey, is the chair of the St. Mary's school board, asked Allen if she would serve and she agreed.
Allen said the college is making an effort to have a "seamless K-16 experience" and Bailey believed she would help with that since no one on the trustee board has such experience.
In a text message, Bailey said, "Cathy's experience at the local and state K-12 education level made her the obvious choice."
Allen, a native of Fairfax, Va., and a graduate of the University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in nursing, successfully promoted a comprehensive science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program in St. Mary's public schools, the release states.
She moved to Southern Maryland in 1998. Allen is married to Brad Allen, and the couple has two adult children, Kyle Allen and Leslie Farrell.
The CSM board, which consists of nine voting members when full, according to college spokeswoman Angela Walters Small, currently has a vacancy from Calvert County after Samuel L. Jones died on April 12.
Jones served on the board for nine years after being appointed by former Democratic Gov. Martin O'Malley.
“He was extraordinarily intelligent and wicked funny. We miss him greatly," Murphy said in the release.
Bailey said that he and Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles and Prince George's) will coordinate to make a recommendation for Jones' replacement.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.