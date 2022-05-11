Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Wednesday afternoon that he appointed Prince Frederick attorney Amy Danielle Lorenzini to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.
Lorenzini replaces David W. Densford, who retired last November when he turned 70, which is the retirement age for circuit court judges in Maryland. Densford continued serving the court temporarily until his replacement was named.
Lorenzini has been an attorney with the Prince Frederick firm of Cumberland & Erly for the past 17 years, serving as managing partner for the past eight years, according to a release.
Her general practice includes a variety of civil and criminal circuit court litigation. She has also been regularly appointed to represent military personnel, people in guardianship matters and children in adoption and custody matters.
Before joining Cumberland & Erly, Lorenzini was an assistant state’s attorney for St. Mary’s County for two years, where she was assigned to the child support enforcement unit and prosecuted district and circuit court criminal matters.
Lorenzini is a past president of the Calvert County Bar Association.
She received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Maryland and her juris doctorate from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.
Lorenzini, who will serve for one year until an election is held, was chosen from a pool of applicants that included Sue Ann Lewis Armitage, Buffy Nicole Giddens, Alfred Shane Mattingly, Daniel Aaron Martin Slade and Marsha Lynette Williams.
Hogan also appointed Kay Harding and Carol Johnson to the Baltimore City District Court.