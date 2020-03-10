Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Maryland Transportation Authority Police Chief Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III to become the 20th superintendent of the Maryland State Police in February, according to a press release.
Jones replaces Col. William Pallozzi, who retired on Feb. 21 after a 31-year career that included serving as superintendent for the past five years.
He retires after having served at every rank within the department over his career, the press release stated.
“With a distinguished career in law enforcement spanning more than three decades, Colonel Jones has both the experience and the character to lead what I believe is truly the best state police organization in the nation,” Hogan said in an MSP press release. “I want to sincerely thank Colonel Jones for taking on this post at such a critical time. I want to commend Colonel Pallozzi for his steadfast leadership of the Maryland State Police, and for his decades of dedicated service to the State of Maryland.”
Prior to working with the MDTA Police, Jones spent 27 years with the Maryland State Police, beginning in 1988.
During his career, Jones served in every command position within the MSP’s Field Operations Bureau. He initially retired from MSP as a lieutenant colonel and chief of the Field Operations Bureau.