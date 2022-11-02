Native American garment presented to college president

On right, Sherry Ayers, chair of the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, presents a traditional Native American garment to St. Mary's College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan during an event on Nov. 1. 

 St. Mary's College of Maryland photo

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) proclaimed November as American Indian Heritage Day during a ceremony at St. Mary's College of Maryland on Tuesday, Nov. 1. 

The ninth-annual kickoff event, celebrated this year under the theme “Strength, Unity, Heal, Protect, Past, Future, One Mind,” featured a presentation of tribal flags, awards and a roundtable discussion between the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs commissioners and student representatives from the Native American Student Organization about Native American initiatives implemented at the college. 

CALEB M. SOPTELEAN