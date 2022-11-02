On right, Sherry Ayers, chair of the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs, presents a traditional Native American garment to St. Mary's College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan during an event on Nov. 1.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) proclaimed November as American Indian Heritage Day during a ceremony at St. Mary's College of Maryland on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The ninth-annual kickoff event, celebrated this year under the theme “Strength, Unity, Heal, Protect, Past, Future, One Mind,” featured a presentation of tribal flags, awards and a roundtable discussion between the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs commissioners and student representatives from the Native American Student Organization about Native American initiatives implemented at the college.
More than 100 attendees also witnessed cultural performances, participated in land acknowledgement and enjoyed American Indian cuisine.
“The many contributions of American Indians in Maryland are reflected in the land and landmarks that bear connection to their history across our great state,” Hogan said. “We are proud to celebrate American Indian culture as we honor the spirit of Maryland’s tribes and indigenous peoples.”
Since 1974, the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs has promoted programs and projects to advance the cultural, economic and social development of Maryland’s diverse American Indian community.
The commission also studies the influence of indigenous tribes — including the Cherokee, Chippewa, Choptank, Creek, Cree, Delaware, Haliwa, Lumbee, Naticoke, Piscataway, Potomac, Rappahannock, Seminole, Susquehanna and Wicomico peoples — on Maryland history and culture. Today, nearly 100,000 people with American Indian heritage live in Maryland, a release states.
“By promoting awareness and understanding of American Indian contributions in Maryland, we also help promote awareness about community needs,” said Steven J. McAdams, executive director of the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives. “Our mission encourages and enhances community engagement on many levels, so that more Marylanders have the opportunity to appreciate the rich history and unique composition of Maryland’s many diverse communities.”