Controversial measures that will impact law enforcement at every level statewide easily survived vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and will eventually become law in Maryland.
One of those bills that polarized political parties in both chambers was House Bill 670, which was sponsored by Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).
Jones’ bill repeals the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. The measure’s summary states it would prohibit an officer from preventing a citizen from recording the officer’s actions if the citizen is otherwise acting lawfully and safely. Other sanctions include requiring the Police Training and Standards Commission to take certain actions in response to violations of a certain use of force statute. It would also require each jurisdiction to have a police accountability board.
Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's) was one of three senators appointed prior to the final vote to negotiate the bill in the senate.
“These bills would undermine the goal that I believe we share in building transparent, accountable and effective law enforcement institutions and instead further erode police morale, community relationships and public confidence,” Hogan stated. “They will result in great damage to police recruitment and retention, posing significant risks to public safety throughout our state.”
The leader of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police offered thanks to the governor for his attempts to scuttle the police reform package approved by the general assembly’s Democrats.
“The state FOP thanks the governor for standing with the men and women of law enforcement,” said Michael Boatwright in a statement issued Saturday. “We appreciate the members of the general assembly who listened to our concerns and reflected those concerns in legislation. It is our hope that we can work collaboratively with our elected officials to continue to enact meaningful police reform that improves public safety and improves trust in policing while protecting law enforcement officers.”
Del. Nic Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), house minority leader, called the police bills package “a horrendous blow to the safety of all Marylanders.” Kipke said the General Assembly’s Democratic majority “has chosen to tie the hands of police and potentially endanger their lives.”
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), a retired natural resources police officer, expressed dismay during the session with the law enforcement legislation.
“We’re supposed to do things for the right reasons with the most information that we have,” Bailey said during a discussion on the Senate floor. He labeled the rush to get the initiatives through the legislature “one of the scariest things I have ever seen. I’m just glad I’m a retired police officer.”
“Every profession needs to be assessed and reformed,” Jackson told Southern Maryland News. The former sheriff and FOP official indicated the final legislation package product was the result of work that began when he was still a member of the House of Delegates.
After Jackson was appointed to fill the seat vacated by the late Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., Jackson continued to have a hand in crafting the final package, as the original 15 measures related to police reform were condensed.
“Very few high-profile efforts are exactly want everybody wants,” said Jackson. “We’re at a good starting point.”
Jackson said the law enforcement measures could certainly be subject to “refinement” during the 2022 session.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) told Southern Maryland News the package of bills was the result of “issues that have been mounting for some time. We are in the midst of a second Civil Rights Movement nationally. There are a lot of good police out there, but when there is a bad cop there needs to be a process in place to hold them accountable.”
Crosby did not vote for House Bill 120 that makes policing records public since it includes unsubstantiated claims.
“It’s a huge change from an advocate’s standpoint,” said Jackson. “It rebuilds the trust. Transparency is the key. Not everybody’s happy with transparency components of the bills.”
Bailey told Southern Maryland News he felt the package the House of Delegates sent back to the Senate for a final vote “fell short of the mark” when it came to addressing the safety of citizens and safeguarding “policing principles.”
Noting that he and Jackson are the only current state lawmakers with extensive law enforcement experience, Bailey said he concurred with his colleague across the aisle that refinements to address the “gaps and oversights” in the legislation will be necessary in 2022.
“Recruitment, retention [and] education were not even discussed this year," Bailey said.
One law enforcement-related initiative placed in the hopper during the 2021 session involved changes to the school resource officer, or SRO, programs throughout Maryland. The proposals ranged from removing the officers from school buildings, limiting their access or a reallocation of state funds for SRO and replacing them with mental health and behavioral programs. The effort failed.
School resource officer programs are "a fantastic program that builds community trust,” said Crosby.