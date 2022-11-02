One Catholic school in St. Mary's County was recently the recipient of a grant that will assist one of its students.
The Catholic Coalition for Special Education recently awarded $88,000 in seed grants to three schools, including St. John's Catholic School in Hollywood. CCSE spokeswoman Kathy Dempsey said the organization does not disclose specific grant amounts for each school.
The school for grades K-8 is using its grant to add a full-time instructional assistant for pre-kindergartener Norah Smith, Dempsey said in an email. In addition, the school put together a team of professionals including teachers, administrators, resource teachers and health professionals to ensure that Smith succeeds academically, physically and spiritually.
The grant is complemented with year-round technical assistance that CCSE offers on pro-bono basis through its partnership with Notre Dame of Maryland University's Academy of Catholic Educators.
Through the partnership, St. John's is working closely with Maggie Hubbard to develop a plan for Smith’s academic progress, Dempsey said.
"It is inspiring to see St. John’s Catholic School enthusiastically embrace inclusion and welcome Norah and her family into their school community," said Anne Hummer, Catholic Coalition for Special Education's associate director. "Seeing a CCSE grant in action at St. John’s is what we call a 'mission moment,' enriching lives, schools and the community. We are delighted that this grant expands our outreach in St. Mary’s County and we hope that all Catholic schools will follow St. John’s example and accept students with disabilities."
“It is a blessing that Norah has come into the lives of the students and staff at St. John's School," St. John's Principal Susan McDonough said in a release. "Norah has taught us many things in the short time she has been at St. John's School. She makes our world better every day. There are no boundaries for Norah.”
St. John's is the third Catholic school in Southern Maryland to receive a CCSE grant.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic School in Solomons received a grant in 2020 and continues to receive technical assistance for free. St. Michael's Catholic School in Ridge received a grant a number of years ago.