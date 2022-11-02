A student and her aide

Prekindergarten student Norah Smith is at St. John's Catholic School in Hollywood with her instructional assistant Anna Davis on Oct. 26. 

 Photo by Kathy Dempsey

One Catholic school in St. Mary's County was recently the recipient of a grant that will assist one of its students. 

The Catholic Coalition for Special Education recently awarded $88,000 in seed grants to three schools, including St. John's Catholic School in Hollywood. CCSE spokeswoman Kathy Dempsey said the organization does not disclose specific grant amounts for each school.

