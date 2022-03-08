Wanda Norris serves up sweet potatoes at the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's annual spring dinner March 5. The local company dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters on the first weekend of meteorological spring.
Donna Abell dishes up a generous helping of potatoes onto a diner's plate at the annual spring dinner presented by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's ladies auxiliary March 5. The local company dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters on the first weekend of meteorological spring.
C.P. Miedzinski operates a large steamer filled with string beans and potatoes in the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department kitchen. The local company's ladies auxiliary held its annual spring dinner on March 5 — the first weekend of meteorological spring — where volunteers dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters.
Ricky Bookerman deep-fries oysters in the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's kitchen March 5 during the annual spring supper sponsored by the company's ladies auxiliary. The local company dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters on the first weekend of meteorological spring.
Wanda Norris serves up sweet potatoes at the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's annual spring dinner March 5. The local company dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters on the first weekend of meteorological spring.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Donna Abell dishes up a generous helping of potatoes onto a diner's plate at the annual spring dinner presented by the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's ladies auxiliary March 5. The local company dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters on the first weekend of meteorological spring.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
C.P. Miedzinski operates a large steamer filled with string beans and potatoes in the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department kitchen. The local company's ladies auxiliary held its annual spring dinner on March 5 — the first weekend of meteorological spring — where volunteers dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Ricky Bookerman deep-fries oysters in the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department's kitchen March 5 during the annual spring supper sponsored by the company's ladies auxiliary. The local company dished out servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters on the first weekend of meteorological spring.
The first weekend of meteorological spring is the perfect time to serve a sumptuous supper. That is just what the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department did Saturday, March 5. The local company dished out several servings of stuffed ham, fried oysters, chicken salad, potatoes — sweet and white — and coleslaw at their Three Notch Road headquarters.