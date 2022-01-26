A 19-year-old Hollywood woman was sentenced to nearly two years of active prison time on Jan. 21.
Amberlee Rosalind Saltsman pleaded guilty to home invasion, and several other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, including first- and third-degree burglary, armed robbery, robbery, felony and misdemeanor assault and conspiracy to assault. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 16, 2020, incident at a makeshift apartment in a pool house in the 24400 block of Morgan Road in Hollywood, a charging document states.
Saltsman was given a 10-year sentence and credit for 716 days served. She was ordered to complete five years of supervised probation and have no contact with the victim, William Taylor, her former boyfriend.
According to a charging document, Saltsman and two men, Cody Dustin Combs, 24, of Jessup and Bryon Michael Bishop, 24, of Leonardtown, entered the victim's apartment wearing ski masks. Combs and Bishop were previously sentenced for their part in the crimes.
Combs, who was identified as Saltsman's boyfriend, wielded a hunting knife. At one point, Taylor knocked the knife loose and it fell and cut his foot, the charging document states.
Bishop pointed a gun at Taylor after Taylor got free from Combs, and Combs continued beating Taylor in the face, according to the charging document.
Taylor had a broken orbital bone in his face, a broken nose, a deep cut on his nose, a severely bruised face and multiple small lacerations all over his body.
The three perpetrators were later located at Saltsman's residence in the 25100 block of Nolan Road in Hollywood, according to police.
They took $200 in cash, $30 in medical marijuana, a black backpack valued at $40, two iPhones valued at $1,300 and Taylor's birth certificate, valued at $35, according to the charging document.
Bishop pleaded guilty to home invasion and was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended last March and ordered to pay $3,150 in restitution. He got another 10 years, all concurrent, for a separate misdemeanor assault conviction.
Combs made an Alford plea to armed robbery and was sentenced last July to 12 years with all but five years suspended. He was ordered to pay $3,900 in restitution. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgement that the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.