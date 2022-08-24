Historic St. Mary’s City is anxiously awaiting the arrival of its completely new representation of the Maryland Dove sailing vessel.
But at what cost?
“I’m very excited,” said Sam Hilgartner of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, who was the lead rigger on the project. “I feel a sense of personal accomplishment and also a sense of loss. There’s a necessity to let go and I had a lot of control over the project. And it’s difficult to let go of something that I feel like I owned, and now it’s gone.”
Hilgartner said he was in Historic St. Mary’s City a few days ago when he realized the vessel was not in his control anymore.
“I was like, ‘Why did they coil that up like that?’ or ‘Wow, are they not using that thing?’” he said of some of the dock area presentation at St. Mary’s City. “I was tempted to start fixing things up as I saw them but it’s theirs now. It’s been challenging. I thought the last day I would feel this huge relief and I’d just relax, read a book and chill at home, but it hasn’t been that way. To me it’s bigger than graduating from college or something like that.”
The vessel, which is a representation of the late 17th-century trading ship that accompanied the first European settlers to what is now Maryland, left earlier this week to make the approximately 70-nautical mile journey from the St. Michael’s museum, with an expected stop or two on the way.
It is set to officially arrive in Historic St. Mary’s City Saturday morning, when the museum will offer a special day of events.
Hilgartner said the approximately 81-foot vessel cost around $5 million to build.
“This is a career capstone for me, so yeah I’m extremely excited,” said Capt. William Gates, who is the maritime curator at Historic St. Mary’s City. “I’m still so focused on the nuts and bolts of getting things done ... but I’m absolutely thrilled to be at this point.”
Gates said the hardest part of the project was making the vessel U.S. Coast Guard-worthy so that it could take on passengers for education and fundraising. The 1978 Maryland Dove, which is currently still moored in Historic St. Mary’s City, is only certified as a dockside attraction.
Because of all the equipment needed to take on passengers, the engine room had to be enlarged, which took 6 feet away from the hold and the officer’s quarters above it. As a result, the cargo hold was also designed to be slightly smaller.
“What this produces is a vessel that has too much accommodation space and too little cargo space to be truly representative of a 17th-century cargo vessel,” Gates said. “Is that a big deal for your average visitor? Not necessarily. Is it a big deal for the crew when we do outreach trips on the ship? Yes, because it means they’ll have more space for living. But it also means when a visitor tours a vessel they’ll be shown more space and comfort for this 17th-century crew than they’re imagining [and] would be necessarily appropriate.”
Bates added, “In fact, the No. 1 concern for a 17th-century cargo vessel was getting cargo across the ocean,” and not passenger comfort.
Hilgartner, who was on the project for 52 months, said the Dove was fitted with a sprit rig, which he said “has really ancient origins on old types of vessels and no longer exists in its larger form.”
He added that the rig, which is common on dingys, gives the vessel “a very signature appearance where you’d be able to recognize the vessel from any other just by looking at that sail.”
Gates said that in 1934 two working vessels were converted in St. Mary’s County to represent the Dove and the Ark for Maryland’s 300th anniversary.
Gates said that though relatively little is known about the Dove’s 1634 crossing, it is known that it needed a second attempt to get out of the English Channel and later met up with the Ark in Barbados.
“It was not an agreed upon meeting place,” Gates said. “But the master of the Dove was a bit of a rogue who served his own agenda and had business there.”
Gates added the original crew of the Dove — which he said was “a rough bunch” and even accosted a governor’s aide — were banned in Boston.
The Dove travelled from Boston to Hampton, Va., in November 1634 during the gale season and the crew of seven, which included one indentured servant child, later left the Dove in Virginia and returned to England where they successfully sued for their wages.
“These sailors wanted to get home and obviously they didn’t trust the Dove,” Gates said. “They were probably [sailing through the gales] to save their lives and probably vowed that if they made it ashore they would never go another inch on that vessel.”
A news release about the new museum addition said, “Having a new Maryland Dove will allow the outdoor living history museum to further continue its mission in education.”
The release added that the new vessel will embark on a tour of the Chesapeake Bay, “sharing the exhibit with Marylanders at different ports of call.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews